Sulphur Springs, TX

2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Felony Warrants

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two men were arrested in Sulphur Springs on felony warrants Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nick Marney and Sgt. Tanner Steward reported seeing Jon Michael Hopper traveling on Connally Street in a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado at 6:47 p.m. Aug. 3, 2021. They contacted him. A records check confirmed a warrant for the 47-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest. Hopper was taken into custody and jailed on the a violation of parole warrant was well as four other warrants, for sale and distribution of material to a minor and unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate materials charges. His bond on the warrants totaled $20,000 – $5,000 on two charges involving minors and $10,000 on the charge involving intimate materials. He was held on the parole warrant.

KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Jailed On Felony DWI Charge Following Crash In Restaurant Parking Lot

A 42-year-old Sulphur Springs man was arrested on a felony drunk driving charge following a crash in an East Shannon Road restaurant parking lot Friday. Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes responded at 11:28 a.m. Aug. 6, 2021, to the single vehicle crash in the Panda Express parking lot. He contacted Brandon Gene White, who was reported to have been involved in the crash. Mayes observed White to have bloodshot eyes, to occasionally have slurred speech and to be unsteady on his feet to the point of nearly falling; and the detected a faint alcoholic beverage odor on him.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

I-30 Vehicle Chase Started In Sulphur Springs Spanned Over 50 Miles Across 4 Counties

An I-30 vehicle chase the began in Sulphur Springs reportedly spanned more than 50 miles across four counties Thursday morning, according to law enforcement reports. The incident started at 9:52 a.m. Aug. 5, 2021, when a Sulphur Springs Police office stopped the driver of a GMC Arcadia for a traffic violation with a routine traffic stop on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 126. The stop continued as normal until the officer obtained the man’s identifying information to conduct a routine records check, according to.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

5 Felony Controlled Substance and Marijuana Arrests July 31-Aug. 3, 2021

Local authorities made five felony controlled substance and marijuana arrests from Aug. 1-4, 2021, according to arrest and jail reports. Tacka Dashell Gotcher was involved in a Sulphur Springs Police Department Special Crimes Unit investigation in which an undercover purchase of methamphetamine took place the previous day, SCU Lt. Mark Estes alleged in arrest reports. The SCU officers secured a felony warrant for her arrest, served it at a South Broadway Street address where she had been staying and took her into custody at 10:50 a.m. Aug. 3, 2021. Gotcher remained in Hopkins County jail Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021 on the manufacture or delivery of 1 gram or more but less than 4 grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance. Bond was set at $50,000 on the second-degree felony charge.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Hopkins County Records – Aug 6, 2021

Austin Dyer and Michael Dyer to Annette Murillo and Sinoe Murillo Virgen Edder; tract in the John Norris survey. Janet Kay Jetton, Ricky Glyn Jetton and Lynnette Lee Bell to Mark Hill; tract in the Jose Y’Barbo survey. Peter Boekhorst and Tallie Boekhorst to Donald Ray McElhaney Jr. and Rhonda...
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Family Member Of Human Trafficking Victim To Speak At Aug. 11 Kiwanis Program

As a service to our community, the Aug. 11, 2021, Sulphur Springs Kiwanis Club program will focus on the huge and growing crisis of human trafficking – including in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County, reports Jim Thompson. The public is invited to attend the 30-minute presentation beginning at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Fellowship Hall of League Street Church of Christ. (Please use the rear or the west entrance.)
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

2 Wills Point Men Arrested On Controlled Substance Charges

Police arrested two Wills Point men just after 11 a.m. Friday on a controlled substance charge and a warrant each. Sulphur Springs Police Officer Sean Hoffman stopped a Ford 500 around 10:30 a.m. July 30, 2021, for an expired registration. Upon contact with the occupants, he noted the driver, identified as 34-year-old Christopher Allen Williams, seemed nervous. When asked, Williams initially gave a name and date of birth he later admitted were false, given because he knew he had an outstanding warrant, Hoffman alleged in arrest reports.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs City Manager’s Report – August 2021

Marc Maxwell presented the following monthly city manager’s report to Sulphur Springs City Council during their regular meeting Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021:. The number of active cases in Hopkins County increased dramatically since our last meeting with 117 active cases as of August 2nd. There are 17 patients in the covid unit at the hospital, up from 0 last month.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Investigation Into Stolen Firearms Results Location Of Methamphetamine, Warrant Arrest

Investigation into stolen firearms lead authorities to an East Industrial Drive motel, where a wanted man had a small quantity of methamphetamine, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies received a tip that a wanted person could possibly be in possession of stolen firearms and living at the East Industrial Drive residence. The deputies contacted the motel manager. A records check using the man’s name showed him to be wanted in Texarkana and Bowie County. Based on information gleaned, officers believed the man did have firearms in his room.
Brashear, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Brashear Woman Accused Of Indecency With A Child

A 32-year-old Brashear woman was jailed on an indecency with a child by exposure warrant Tuesday, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office receive an allegation that Crystal Ann Sievers had sexual contact with a minor associated with her. “Investigator Shea Shaw investigated the case. He has done an...
Cumby, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Cumby Man Jailed On Felony Theft Warrant

A 66-year-old Cumby man was jailed on a felony theft warrant Saturday, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies were made aware of a warrant issued for Paul Wesley Cash’s arrest. They spotted Cash in a Ford F150 traveling on FM 275 south at the south service road and conducted a traffic stop on the truck at 3:17 p.m. July 24, 2021. Deputies took the 66-year-old Cumby man into custody at 4:21 p.m. and jailed on the warrant for theft of a property valued at $2,500-$30,000, HCSO Deputy Elijah Fite noted in arrest reports.
Hopkins County, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Five Arrested Over the Weekend On Felony Controlled Substance Charges

Local officers arrested five people over the weekend on felony controlled substance charges, according to jail reports. A 28-year-old Sulphur Springs woman was arrested at 1:07 p.m. July 25 for possession of 4 grams or more but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group 1 controlled substance in a drug-free zone and possession of 28 grams or more but less than 200 grams of a Penalty Group 3 controlled substance in a drug-free zone.
Sulphur Springs, TXPosted by
KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs Man Accused Of Assault-Impeding Breathing Of Family Member

A 34-year-old Sulphur Springs man was accused of assault – impeding breathing of a family member early Sunday morning, according to arrest reports. Sulphur Springs Police Cpl. Chris Rosamond reported responding at 1:28 a.m. July 25, 2021, on Hodge Street, where an assault was reported to have occurred. He determined the victim, a 31-year-old woman, had been assaulted by a family member and the assault included impeding her ability to breath, according to arrest reports.

