2 Sulphur Springs Men Arrested On Felony Warrants

Two men were arrested in Sulphur Springs on felony warrants Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Nick Marney and Sgt. Tanner Steward reported seeing Jon Michael Hopper traveling on Connally Street in a 1998 Chevrolet Silverado at 6:47 p.m. Aug. 3, 2021. They contacted him. A records check confirmed a warrant for the 47-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest. Hopper was taken into custody and jailed on the a violation of parole warrant was well as four other warrants, for sale and distribution of material to a minor and unlawful disclosure or promotion of intimate materials charges. His bond on the warrants totaled $20,000 – $5,000 on two charges involving minors and $10,000 on the charge involving intimate materials. He was held on the parole warrant.