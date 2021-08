Bruce Haley will be first to admit his handkerchief gets wet from time to time. No. He’s not wiping the sweat from his brow. It’s from drying the tears that fall when he stops to think about the impact he’s had in the classroom. In two weeks, Haley will begin his 39th year as an agriculture teacher at Eagleville School. He was recently recognized with a Gold Award from the National Association of Agriculture Educators. The award recognizes those who have inspired 10 or more of their students to pursue the teaching of agriculture.