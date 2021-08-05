Guy Fieri’s Nashville Restaurant Opens

Chris Oh is many things, but demure is not one of them. During an exclusive interview with Mashed, the chef playfully described himself as "a chef, a restaurateur, TV personality, all-around hustler, with restaurants, food lines, TV shows, gigs, a Korean barbecue car. You name it, I got it!" But don't take that for arrogance, because despite all of Oh's achievements and all of his hard work, he remains grounded, and largely because he knows there is still so much for him to accomplish. As evidence, he points to another chef you may know: Guy Fieri.