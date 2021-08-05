Guy Fieri’s Nashville Restaurant Opens

A new fast-casual concept from Chef Isaias Peña opened in Palisades Village. Inspired by the region’s relaxed coastal culture and south-of-the-border flavors, Qué Padre is slang for “how cool.” The menu offers favorite items that the chef experienced in Sayulita, Todos Santos and Oaxaca. The habanero salsa and pickled onions are inspired from visits to Tulum, while the beer battered halibut with chipotle aioli and jalapeño slaw is a Baja taqueria favorite. Specialty tacos include pollo mole negro, beef birria, butter-poached lobster and nopales. Diners can opt to have their tacos served in a bowl or salad for lighter fare. There is also grab-and-go window offering The 77 Breakfast Burrito with fried eggs, cheddar, bacon, sausage, hash browns and avocado in a flour tortilla and a cinnamon bun glazed with Mexican chocolate. 5203 Palisades Village Lane, (310)461-8226.
