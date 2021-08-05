Cancel
Nashville, TN

Guy Fieri’s Nashville Restaurant Opens

By Donna Vissman
Williamson Source
Williamson Source
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Guy Fieri’s Chicken Guy! restaurant is now open in Nashville. The restaurant is located at 139 Second Avenue North in downtown Nashville. In a social media post shared on Wednesday, they stated, “NASHVILLE One of our Founding Feathers @GuyFieri officially cut the ribbon on YOUR brand-new Chicken Guy! Starting tomorrow you can flock on by.”

Williamson Source

Williamson Source

Franklin, TN
Williamson Source is your personal portal to all things Williamson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

