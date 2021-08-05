Kellie Harrington, Beatriz Ferreira Advance To Women's Lightweight Gold Medal Round In Tokyo
Ireland is back in the Gold medal picture in the women's lightweight division. Top-seeded Kellie Anne Harrington advanced to the final round of the Tokyo Olympics following a hard-fought split decision win over Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee. All five judges had the bout scored 29-28, two for Seesondee while Ireland's Harrington prevailed on the three majority cards Thursday afternoon at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.www.boxingscene.com
