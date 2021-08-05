Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Kellie Harrington, Beatriz Ferreira Advance To Women's Lightweight Gold Medal Round In Tokyo

By Jake Donovan
Boxing Scene
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIreland is back in the Gold medal picture in the women's lightweight division. Top-seeded Kellie Anne Harrington advanced to the final round of the Tokyo Olympics following a hard-fought split decision win over Thailand's Sudaporn Seesondee. All five judges had the bout scored 29-28, two for Seesondee while Ireland's Harrington prevailed on the three majority cards Thursday afternoon at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.

www.boxingscene.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Katie Taylor
Person
Mira Potkonen
Person
Kellie Harrington
Person
Beatriz Ferreira
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Irish#Boxingscene Com#Jakendabox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
U.K.
Country
Thailand
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Related
Income TaxFOXBusiness

US Olympic gold medal swimmer Katie Ledecky likely to owe tens of thousands in taxes for winnings

Olympic gold medalist swimmer Katie Ledecky will be leaving Tokyo with two gold medals and two silvers, and reportedly a large tax bill. The swimmer has won a total of 10 Olympic medals since London 2012, making her the most decorated female swimmer in Olympic history and helping her get lucrative endorsement deals totaling more than $1 million, according to Bloomberg.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Photos: Manny Pacquiao Continues Tough Grind For Errol Spence

Eight-division world champion and Philippine Senator Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao continues to work hard at the Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood, as he prepares to take on unified WBC and IBF Welterweight World Champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr. (Photos by Wendell Alinea/MP Promotions) The fight will headline a FOX...
Sportsteamusa.org

Caeleb Dressel: A Humble Olympic Champion Is Not Counting His Medals

TOKYO — At the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020, Caeleb Dressel joined elite company. The 24-year-old swimmer won five Olympic gold medals in Tokyo, a feat that only 10 other Olympians have accomplished, including swimmers Michael Phelps, Matt Biondi, and Mark Spitz. Historic figures on the list include Finnish running legend Paavo Nurmi, who won five Olympic gold medals on the track in 1924, American Anton Heida who claimed five golds in gymnastics at the 1904 Games, and Eric Heiden, who famously speed-skated to five Olympic gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Games.
Las Vegas, NVBoxing Scene

Pacquiao vs. Ugas Set For August 21 - Spence Withdraws With Eye Injury

Unified Welterweight Champion Errol Spence, Jr. was forced to withdraw from his blockbuster FOX Sports PBC Pay-Per-View showdown with eight-division and former welterweight champion Manny Pacquiao on Saturday, August 21 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas due to a retinal tear in his left eye. WBA Welterweight Champion Yordenis Ugas...
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Fury Trainer: Wilder Has A lot To Prove, He's Going To Be Motivated

Andy Lee, the assistant trainer to WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, expects a very dangerous opponent when his boxer faces Deontay Wilder for a trilogy fight. Their bout was initially scheduled for July 24, but the entire event was pushed back after Fury contracted COVID-19. Lee, a former WBO middleweight...
Carson, CABoxing Scene

Promoter: Emmanuel Rodriguez Has A lot at Stake Against Gary Antonio Russell

The ordered rematch between Emmanuel “Manny” Rodriguez and the Filipino Reymart Gaballo for the interim title of the World Boxing Council (WBC) at 118 pounds, has encountered pitfalls. For this reason, Rodriguez (19-2, 12 KO) chose to take another course while Gaballo solves some visa problems to leave the Philippines...
Posted by
KRDO News Channel 13

Doherty graduate Haleigh Washington wowed by gold medal

Haleigh Washington put on her gold medal for her interview with KRDO, smiling as she admired it. "It just looks so good. I never really thought Gold was my color, but this is a really good color.” Indeed it is. It's been quite a journey for Washington, who's found success everywhere she's gone. She was The post Doherty graduate Haleigh Washington wowed by gold medal appeared first on KRDO.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Potkonen (40) Oldest Boxer To Medal, Joins Harrington, Seesondee, Ferreira In Women's Lightweight Semifinals

Mira Potkonen has achieved an Olympic mark that stands little chance of ever being surpassed. The two-time Olympian from Finland became the oldest boxer in history to medal, as she is guaranteed at least Bronze following a split decision win over Esra Yildiz (Turkey). Scores were 29-27 on all five scorecards, two for the exiting Yildiz and three for Potkonen, who medals at age 40 years, 8 months and 17 days following the women's lightweight quarterfinal Tuesday at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.
Combat SportsBoxing Scene

Caroline Dubois Edges Rashida Ellis, Advances To Women's Lightweight Quarterfinals

A sibling rivalry of a different kind produced another win for Great Britain and a heartbreaking defeat for the United States. Great Britain's Caroline Dubois advanced to the quarterfinals in the lightweight bracket following a split decision over United States' Rashida Ellis. Two judges scored the bout 28-28 even, overruled by three scores of 29-27 in favor of Dubois in their Round of 16 matchup Friday afternoon at Kokugikan Arena in Tokyo.
WorldNBC Connecticut

New Zealand, France Advance to Gold Medal Match in Women's Rugby 7s

Fiji entered the semifinal match having an outstanding tournament, highlighted by their upset of Australia, the defending gold medalists. New Zealand entered as heavy favorites to win the gold medal in 2020. The hype didn't disappoint as it was easily the best match of the day. If defense wins championships,...
Sportsnwahomepage.com

Tokyo Day 7: U.S. Women’s basketball stays undefeated, two American women capture medals in swimming, USWNT advance to semifinals & more

After a close first quarter, the U.S. women’s basketball team surged past Japan to earn another big victory in the group stage at the Tokyo Olympics. Americans Lilly King and Annie Lazor both took home medals in the women’s 200m breaststroke, though neither could catch South Africa’s Tatjana Schoenmaker, who set the first swimming individual world record in Tokyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy