Apache, a subsidiary of APA Corp, turned a profit in the second quarter as reopening economies lifted oil demand and prices. The Houston oil company on Wednesday said it made $316 million during the three months ended June 30, compared with profits of $388 million in the first quarter and a loss of $386 million a year ago. Revenue fell to $1.8 billion from nearly $2.1 billion in the first quarter, but was up from revenue of $596 million a year ago.