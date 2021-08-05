Cancel
Phoenix Rising earns all 3 points on Oakland’s turf, takes No. 1 spot in USLC

By Jake Anderson
Phoenix Rising earned a well-deserved three points in a 1-0 victory over Oakland Roots in the first match played on the new turf surface at Laney College Field on Wednesday night. The win puts PRFC back atop all of USL Championship with the most points of any team with 35.

