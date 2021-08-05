San Bernardino takes another step toward censuring Mayor John Valdivia
San Bernardino will continue the process of censuring Mayor John Valdivia. In the coming weeks, city staffers will gather evidence that backs certain reasons for such an action and present findings to the City Council. Some reasons outlined in a recent staff report prepared for elected officials are being investigated by the Public Integrity Unit within the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office, while others are being looked into by an independent investigator.www.sbsun.com
