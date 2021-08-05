Meet Fairmont Senior High's new principal

Fairmont Senior Principal Jim Green sits at his desk at the school’s main office. PHOTO BY DAVID KIRK

FAIRMONT — With the retirement of Principal Karen Finamore at Fairmont Senior High School, Jim Green was the perfect fit to take her place.

Green has found himself in many different places before landing in Fairmont in 2014. Born in Canada, Green started his professional life with a business degree, but quickly found that wasn’t the right path.

“I wanted to do something computer-based, but my mom told me, ‘No, I always thought you should’ve been a teacher,’” Green said. “Every job I had after college, the parts I enjoyed the most were teaching other people. [My mom] pointed that out and she said ‘I’ll pay for it.’”

That lead Green to attain his master’s degree in secondary education from Niagara University. But he didn’t have much luck finding a job in Canada’s competitive teaching market.

“The job market for teaching [in Canada] is very tight, very well-paid and well-respected,” Green said. “People really don’t leave those jobs.”

A county in South Carolina had an opening, allowing Green to have a year of practical training under a visa and that kicked off his career in education.

In South Carolina, Green met his wife who is a native of Bridgeport. Once they started their family together, the new couple wanted to be closer to her home. The assistant principal job opened at Fairmont Senior in 2014 and they’ve called Fairmont home ever since.

Even after around 17 years in public education, Green said he’s still learning more every day.

“I’m learning a lot as someone who came in not from the area. I’m enjoying my time here and have gotten to know people in the community,” Green said. “This is home. I might not be from here, but I’m just as invested in the school as anyone else would be.”

Green has four children, a son who just graduated, a son who is a rising sophomore, and twins going into 5th grade this fall.

“My kids are graduating from [Fairmont Senior],” Green said. “I truthfully value their education more than I valued my own looking back. Everyone in the area values the same things I do — positive outcomes for students.”

But most everything Green has learned as an administrator, he’s taken from Karen Finamore. Having a business background, Green found himself being more direct while Finamore taught him how to soften the edges.

“She’s definitely left big shoes to fill. She’s a very caring administrator and always has the kid’s best interests at heart,” Green said.

Donna Hage, Marion County school superintendent, has faith that Green will do Fairmont Senior proud.

“When Jim Green speaks of Fairmont Senior, he has such a pride in the strong academic foundation in place at the school,” Hage said. “As a parent himself and advocate for FSHS students, we look forward to seeing his vision and impact to move the school and community forward.”

With threats of the COVID-19 Delta variant looming, guarantees of normalcy in the fall term are uncertain, but Green is confident in the guidance he has received.

As of right now, the schools are looking to have five full days of in-person classes a week. The CDC has recommended masks be worn in K-12 classrooms, but that decision will come down from beyond Green’s office.

No matter what the guidance is, Green says he’s ready to follow the guidelines.

“When it comes down to it, I’m just looking forward to having all the kids back in the building and having them build those positive relationships,” Green said. “So many kids weren’t able to make that connection from distance, especially kids coming in as freshman last year.”

Aug. 20, FSHS will hold its freshman orientation, where students can be dropped off between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., parents are invited back for a Q&A session with the faculty.

“I’m one of the parents. I want [the parents] to know I have the same desires for their kids as they do,” Green said. “I want high achievement, I want [students] to realize goals and set goals that are high. There’s a lot of opportunity moving forward.”