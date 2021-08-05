Marion County Chamber of Commerce comes back big with its annual dinner after a year of pandemic delays

Mary Jo Thomas, then-chairman of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, presents Norm Gundersen with the President’s Award at the 2019 annual dinner as keynote speaker JB McCuskey, state auditor, looks on. TWV FILE PHOTO

FAIRMONT — Next Wednesday, when Marion County Chamber of Commerce members gather at the annual dinner, they have plenty to celebrate.

After having to modify their business programs last year when the pandemic hit, the chamber is back to pre-pandemic programming.

“Now that things are opening up, our events are starting back up,” said Tina Shaw, chamber president. “And they are starting up with a bang.”

More than 400 people are expected at the dinner, which will take place at Fairmont State University’s Falcon Center. “COVID shut us down for a year and a half, but we are getting very active again,” Shaw said.

At the dinner, chamber members will discuss the many events that are planned for the rest of 2021. Among upcoming programs is the Women’s Expo, slated for Sept. 17.

“We started the women’s network so we could empower, engage and educate local women,” Shaw said. The expo is open only to chamber members, but Shaw said that people can join the chamber at any time. Right now, there are about 125 members in the chamber’s women’s network.

The Women’s Expo is an all-day event that usually runs from 9 a.m. until 2 or 3 p.m., Shaw said, but the specific hours haven’t been established for this year’s expo. “It’s a big day,” she said. “A lot of our network members serve on panels and do little breakout sessions. You’d be surprised at how many women who are doing amazing things in this community.”

The women’s network also carries out occasional “cash mobs” for new, woman-owned retail businesses. “We show up at one of our small, woman-owned businesses — there’s usually about 20 to 25 of us — and we commit to spending $20 or $25,” Shaw said.

The group meets at the retail business, then members buy products from the shop owner. The act is one of support and friendship that gives shop owners a boost, not just financial, but also emotional. “We sort of mob them — it helps them with their sales,” Shaw said. “Then we go to dinner afterwards. It makes me feel so good to see women supporting women.”

The women’s network also hosts quarterly events that include lunch, dinner and after-hours gatherings, often with speakers that share information about various topics. “In the past six years it’s really grown,” Shaw said. There’s also an annual picnic where the women meet at a B&B simply to have fun.

“We are seeing new faces, and we also have our regulars who have been in the network since we started,” Shaw said. “They prop each other up, they support each other.”

Another important topic that will be discussed at next week’s dinner is the upcoming North Central West Virginia Business Summit, Bridges Without Boundaries, which will be held at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center in Fairmont on Oct. 26.

“It’s a long-standing and well attended collaborative event between the Marion County Chamber, the Morgantown Area Partnership, the Harrison County Chamber, and the Preston County Chamber,” said Jonathan Board, Marion County Chamber’s board chair.

“This summit focuses on the future of North Central West Virginia,” Board said. “It includes economic outlook presentations, health care development, panel discussions, and in-depth academic overviews from WVU and other higher education institutions throughout the region.”

Attendees will be presented with a lot of data they can use to make strategy decisions for their business communities.

The pandemic brought to light the need for companies to allow employees to work remotely. With months of Zoom meetings under their belts, Marion County chamber planners began to see the promise of remote work in the county. If nothing else, the pandemic taught business people that they could successfully handle work from home.

As a result, the chamber launched a new program, called Marion Remote, which encourages people to consider living in Marion County, even if their workplace is elsewhere.

“We set up a dedicated website,” Shaw said, “and we get hits every day, and, we’re attracting young people — young families — that love the outdoors.

“We’re saying if you love to kayak, or you want to ski or hike, we have everything here, in our backyard. We’ve had a lot of interest,” Shaw said. “It’s one of our initiatives that we’re very excited about.”

People who show an interest in relocating to Marion County through the Remote Marion project will be invited here “and we will roll out the red carpet,” Shaw said. Guests will be able to attend a tailgate party at Fairmont State, as well as visit local breweries, coffee shops and other areas of interest.

Realtors will be on hand to talk about home costs, which most visitors will find surprisingly affordable. The date is tentatively set for Oct. 9, but Shaw said this date is not firm.

“Marion County has so much to offer,” Shaw said. “The community is behind us and supporting us. COVID shut us down for a while, but we’re back.”

Tickets for the chamber dinner can be purchased online at the chamber website. U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is scheduled to be the guest speaker.