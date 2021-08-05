Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall St. ends sharply lower as S&P 500 ends off record high; Nasdaq gains

By SOURAV D
Posted by 
Financial World
Financial World
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Wednesday, a clutch of US stock indices had closed out the session in a red Sea of Nile with S&P 500 souring 0.46 per cent a day after hitting record closing high, as a five-month low US private payrolls data had stoked fears of further pain in the labour market, however, tech-heavy Nasdaq managed to round off the day in an affirmative territory following lofty gains in Netflix Inc and Facebook Inc.

www.financial-world.org

Comments / 0

Financial World

Financial World

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
65K+
Views
ABOUT

Financial World is a portal dedicated to everything about economy and finance. We strive to provide our readers with daily news updates from around the financial world. Our staff works tirelessly every day to make Financial World the number one.

 https://www.financial-world.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Federal Reserve#S P 500#Netflix Inc#Facebook Inc#The Us Federal Reserve#Ism#Wall St Closing Bell#Dow#Robinhood#Adp#Baird
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Hits Record on Rousing Jobs Report

There were no ifs, ands or buts about it among Wall Street's experts – July's job report was good. But concerns about whether it was so good that it would affect Federal Reserve monetary policy kept a lid on parts of the market Friday. Nonfarm payrolls jumped by 943,000 in...
StocksFOXBusiness

Dow Jones, S&P hit record highs after strong jobs report

U.S. stock indexes climbed to record highs after the July jobs report blew past expectations. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144 points, or 0.41%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.17% and the Nasdaq Composite slipped 0.4%. The early gains propelled both the Dow and the S&P to all-time intraday highs while the Nasdaq hovered just below its own peak.
Stocksinvesting.com

Market Stalls At All-Time Highs Waiting On The Fed

Last week, we discussed that further upside would be challenging with the market hitting new highs. “Not surprisingly, the market didn’t make much headway this past week, given the current extended and overbought conditions. For now, ‘buy signals’ remain intact, which likely limits the downside over the next week. However, a retest of the 50-dma is certainly not out of the question.”
StocksStreet.Com

S&P 500 and Nasdaq End at Records; Investors Parse Earnings, Recovery

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at records Thursday as investors balanced strong corporate earnings against worries about the pace of the economic recovery amid the rapidly spreading delta variant of COVID-19. First-time claims for unemployment benefits, meanwhile, fell for a second week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished up...
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Gold, Oil, US Dollar, Yen, Inflation, Covid

Markets were relatively quiet this past trading week, though there were some bouts of volatility. Major stock indices continued to oscillate higher with the Dow Jones, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 each gaining about 1% on balance and notching new all-time highs. Arguably most eye-catching was the ASX 200, however, given its 6% rally on the week. This came on the heels of some stabilization in recent selling pressure across neighboring Chinese equities. And while the latest RBA decision revealed that the central bank intends to forge ahead with taper plans, confidence in medium-term outlook seemed to spur investor risk appetite.
StocksFXStreet.com

Forex, stock markets move on strong jobs data

Markets across the board shifted on Friday, as last month’s Non Farm Payrolls report came in. better than initially expected. Figures from the Labor Department showed that payrolls increased by 943,000 in July, which. was better than the 845,000 many had forecasted. Over a third of the jobs added came...
Stocksmyheraldreview.com

Strong jobs report sends most stocks, bond yields higher

Treasury yields powered higher Friday and two major stock indexes notched more record highs after a report showed the U.S. job market is making widespread improvements. The S&P 500 added 0.2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%, both marking all-time highs. Declines for several Big Tech companies helped pull the Nasdaq composite down 0.4%. The government’s monthly jobs report showed that hiring was stronger across the economy in July versus economists’ expectations. That raised expectations for the Federal Reserve to soon pare back its assistance for the economy. That would be a drag on all stocks, particularly for high-flying technology companies.
Stockssandiegouniontribune.com

How major US stock indexes fared Friday

Treasury yields powered higher Friday and two major stock indexes notched more record highs after a report showed the U.S. job market is making widespread improvements. The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose, both marking all-time highs. Declines for several Big Tech companies helped pull the Nasdaq composite down.
Stocksetftrends.com

Bank and Industrial ETFs Gain on Strong Jobs Data

A stronger-than-expected jobs report on Friday boosted stocks and ETFs connected with the economic recovery, and helped stock ETFs reach fresh, all-time highs. Amid a positive jobs report, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.44% on Friday to notch an intraday record high, while the S&P 500 added 0.22% and scored its own intraday all-time high. The Nasdaq Composite fell 0.4%.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Suddenly the US economy is incandescent and the Fed needs sunglasses

Nonfarm Payrolls rise 943,000 in July, revisions add 31,000 in May and 88,000 in June. Unemployment Rate falls to 5.4%, underemployment to 9.2%. Treasury yields, the dollar and stocks levitate, Dow S&P 500 at records. Federal Reserve comments on bond taper appear prescient. Hiring in the US has nearly doubled...
EconomyPosted by
Financial World

US weekly jobless claims shrink in latest signal to labour market recovery

On Thursday, US Labour Department data had revealed that the number of Americans filing for first-time state unemployment aids extended decline last week with layoffs having been dived to their lowest level in more than two decades, pointing towards a propitious labour market recovery outlook as more companies held on to workers to grapple with a gargantuan demand-surge following a robust reopening of the economy.
StocksStreetInsider.com

S&P 500, Dow close at record highs as solid jobs data boosts cyclicals

(Reuters) - The Dow and the S&P 500 indexes closed at record highs on Friday following a stronger-than-expected jobs report, while investors shrugged off concerns over the Delta variant impacting a nascent economic recovery. Nonfarm payrolls increased by 943,000 jobs last month, a Labor Department report showed. Economists polled by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy