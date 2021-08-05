Cancel
Walz urges vaccinations, unity

Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILFILLAN ESTATE — In a keynote Farmfest address Wednesday, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz urged people to not let their pandemic anger tear families and communities apart. “This can’t divide us. Get vaccinated so you can vote against me if you want to. I don’t give a damn about the voting side of it. That will work itself out,” Walz said. “Lots of people are really angry this year. Nobody hates wearing face masks more than me. It’s been challenging, difficult. I want to thank some of you for calling me and letting me know if I got it wrong.”

