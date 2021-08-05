Dream Job Camping Contest

Valve Corporation has opened up a brand new competition for CS:GO as they have launched a new Dreams & Nightmares Art Contest. This is a $1 million contest in which they are looking for ten original and shippable, dream-themed weapon finishes for the game. Each of the ten winning entries will earn $100k for their work, which isn't too shabby for designing something that could be shown off to players everywhere. Beyond submitting an original weapon finish to the CS:GO Workshop, all participants need to enter is a non-limited Steam account (with purchase(s) totaling $5 or more). What's more, they're opening the competition so that teams of more than one person can also enter. We have more details about the contest below as submissions have to be in by October 21st, 2021, so you have a good three months to get your designs in. Best of luck to you all!