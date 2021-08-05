Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairmont, WV

No foul play believed involving body

By Times West Virginian
Posted by 
Times West Virginian
Times West Virginian
 3 days ago

FAIRMONT — A detective with the Fairmont Police Department reports there was no evidence of foul play involving the death of a man whose body was discovered in a wooded area Aug. 3 in Bellview.

Det. William Stewart said officers found the body of a white male behind the Save A Lot on Tuesday.

“The remains from the male were in a decomposed condition and unrecognizable,” Stewart said in a prepared statement.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston where an autopsy was performed Aug. 4.

Stewart said FPD will continue the investigation in an attempt to identify the man’s body.

Comments / 0

Times West Virginian

Times West Virginian

Fairmont, WV
1K+
Followers
87
Post
204K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Times West Virginian

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charleston, WV
Fairmont, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Fairmont, WV
City
Man, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foul Play#The Save#Fpd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Taliban seize government buildings in Afghan cities Kunduz, Sar-e Pul

KABUL, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Taliban fighters overran two provincial capitals, including the strategic northeastern city of Kunduz and northern Sar-e Pul on Sunday, local officials said, as the insurgents intensified pressure on the north and threatened further cities. Taliban fighters seized key government buildings in the city of Kunduz,...
SportsPosted by
CNN

Closing ceremony wraps Tokyo 2020 after Team USA tops medal table

CNN — The final medals are being awarded in the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics, wrapping two weeks of competition overshadowed by Covid-19. Team USA won more gold medals – and more medals overall – than any other country in the Games. A total of 626 athletes competed for...
California StatePosted by
The Hill

Five missing as Dixie Fire ravages California towns

Five people were reported missing on Saturday as the Dixie Fire ravages through northern California. The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that it has recovered 21 people as of Saturday afternoon, with five others still missing. The department had previously said that eight people were unaccounted...
CollegesFOXBusiness

Biden extends student loan payment pause: Who's affected and what to know

The Biden administration is extending the moratorium on student loan payments – slated to expire in September – until the end of January 2022. The Department of Education announced Friday what will be the final extension of the coronavirus-related pause in payments, interest and collections. Payments were set to resume in October. The president's administration will soon notify borrowers of the extension and provide information on how to resume their repayment plan when the time comes.
SportsPosted by
NBC News

Team USA dominates Brazil to clinch first women's volleyball gold

On the final day of the Tokyo Olympics, the United States' women's volleyball team seized the moment to make history. The Americans swept past Brazil to clinch the nation's first-ever gold in women's volleyball. It's the fourth total medal for the U.S. in the sport after winning silvers in 1984, 2008 and 2012.

Comments / 0

Community Policy