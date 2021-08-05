No foul play believed involving body

FAIRMONT — A detective with the Fairmont Police Department reports there was no evidence of foul play involving the death of a man whose body was discovered in a wooded area Aug. 3 in Bellview.

Det. William Stewart said officers found the body of a white male behind the Save A Lot on Tuesday.

“The remains from the male were in a decomposed condition and unrecognizable,” Stewart said in a prepared statement.

The body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Charleston where an autopsy was performed Aug. 4.

Stewart said FPD will continue the investigation in an attempt to identify the man’s body.