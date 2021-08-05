Cancel
Symrise raises full-year outlook as luxury demand rebounds

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Aug 5 (Reuters) - German flavour and fragrance maker Symrise on Thursday raised its full-year outlook, citing a rebound in ingredients for luxury products and out-of-home consumption.

The company now targets a like-for-like growth in sales higher than 7% and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) margin above 21%. It previously expected sales to rise 5% to 7% and an EBITDA margin of 21%.

First-half revenue rose 9.7% on a like-for-like basis to 1.91 billion euros, in line with a company-provided consensus of 1.91 billion euros ($2.27 billion). (Reporting by Silvia Recchimuzzi in Gdansk; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

