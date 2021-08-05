Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Duke Realty beefs up Northwest region staff with 4 hires

By Marc Stiles
Posted by 
Puget Sound Business Journal
Puget Sound Business Journal
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Duke, which is the country's second-largest publicly traded industrial landlord, has 10 properties in the Puget Sound region and is looking to buy and develop more. At the annual Director of the Year event PSBJ will be honoring outstanding Board of Directors who serve on startups, family or public companies with commitment, integrity and authenticity.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Puget Sound Business Journal

Puget Sound Business Journal

Seattle, WA
885
Followers
2K+
Post
140K+
Views
ABOUT

The Puget Sound Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/seattle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beefs#Board Of Directors#Psbj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Puget Sound Business Journal

Real estate Leads - July 30, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
Puget Sound Business Journal

Former Ibotta exec joins Shelf Engine as new president and CRO

"Kane is joining Shelf Engine during a period of exponential growth," Shelf Engine co-founder and CEO Stefan Kalb said in a statement. "Kane has a deep understanding of the retailer pain points our technology solves."
Puget Sound Business Journal

Former Greystar director hired to head multifamily development at Ryan Cos.

With this new hire, the national development company signals plans to do more multifamily projects in the Seattle region. Amazon has become a major economic driver throughout the U.S. as the company expands its corporate footprint. So what happens when Amazon expands in your city?. 2021 Women of Influence. Nominate...
Puget Sound Business Journal

Construction Projects - Eastside

The List includes construction projects on the Eastside, which the Business Journal defines as Bellevue, Bothell, Issaquah, Kenmore, Kirkland, Newcastle, Redmond, Renton, Sammamish and Woodinville. Information was obtained from general contractors, project architects, real estate experts, PSBJ reporting, Sound Transit and individual city websites and representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the Puget Sound Business Journal. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed. In case of ties, companies are listed alphabetically. Some major Eastside projects were not considered for The List because project cost estimates could not be obtained. These include Amazon’s Bellevue 600 office complex; Facebook’s Building X; Vulcan’s 555 Tower and West Main; Schnitzer West’s The Artise; Fana’s Four106 office tower and ParqHouse; and Alliance Residential Co.’s luxury and senior housing developments. The List will be updated as the Business Journal receives more information on these and other projects.
Puget Sound Business Journal

Despite appearances, developer says huge Seattle condo project is still a go

The developer said the project could be built in phases. ("We're) defining the project timeline moving forward based on fluctuating state of market conditions," he said. Amazon has become a major economic driver throughout the U.S. as the company expands its corporate footprint. So what happens when Amazon expands in your city?

Comments / 0

Community Policy