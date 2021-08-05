Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

UCHealth doctor supports booster shot

By Adi Guajardo
Posted by 
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46jsdH_0bIKsHWh00

DENVER — A UCHealth doctor says a booster shot for people with weak immune systems could help protect their health and slow down the spread of COVID-19.

Dr. Thomas Campbell, a professor of medicine and chief clinical research officer for UCHealth, said people who are immunosuppressed — which includes people battling cancer, people with chronic conditions that require treatment and those who have received an organ or bone marrow transplant — are at a higher risk of a breakthrough case. That means they can contract the virus even if they are fully vaccinated, according to Campbell.

“What we know is that people who are immune-compromised who have breakthrough infections have a very high risk of getting severely sick and being hospitalized, and they have a risk of death,” Campbell said.

Campbell oversaw two major clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital and on the Anschutz Medical Campus. He says while the vaccines available are up to 94% effective, people with compromised immune systems are less responsive to the shot, and their effectiveness drops between 50 and 40%.

“Their immune systems are suppressed, so they don’t make the high level of antibodies that are needed to protect against COVID,” Campbell said. “What we do know is that immunosuppressed individuals, after getting, say, two doses of Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, about half the time they don’t have any detectable antibody level at all.”

Most vaccines, including the influenza shot, have shown to be less successful among people with weak immune systems.

To help protect the population from the deadly virus, Campbell strongly suggests approving a booster shot.

“The evidence is there that immunosuppressed individuals need a booster, and they need it now,” Campbell said.

He admits more evidence is needed to fully understand how much protection another shot will provide and for how long.

The CDC is considering a third shot for people with compromised immune systems, but no decision has been made.

“I think it should be rolled out today, but we are not there,” Campbell said.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization called for a halt on the booster shot through the end of September so the current supply can go to those who need their first or second dose. But Campbell questions that move.

“I don’t think that giving that select subgroup of individuals a third dose is going to have a big impact on our efforts to expand vaccine access around the world,” Campbell said.

He said people that are immunocompromised make up less than 2% of the population in the U.S. and can spread the virus at a greater rate if they’re not protected.

“They will shed virus in their upper respiratory tract at higher levels and for longer periods of time than people who are not immunosuppressed”

He strongly advises people with compromised immune systems to wear masks, socially distance and wash their hands.

Comments / 0

Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uchealth#Immune Systems#Cdc#Booster#Influenza#Covid#Cdc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Flu
Related
POTUSNBC News

Covid booster shot update

After the Biden administration previously said there wasn't enough evidence for it, the Chief Medical Officer on the Covid-19 vaccine task force is now saying they are looking at ways to provide early access for a booster shot. Senior health officials are considering an extra dose for those at risk or over 65.July 24, 2021.
Nashville, TNWrcbtv.com

Pfizer booster shot trial underway in Nashville

As the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread across the United States, there’s been much debate between the CDC and vaccine maker Pfizer on whether or not a third booster shot may be needed to fight the virus. The FDA and CDC say Americans do not need a booster shot,...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS Denver

‘We Need Everybody Vaccinated’: UCHealth Doctor Urges More COVID Vaccinations As Delta Variant Spreads

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– It seems like every day there is new guidance about how to keep yourself safe from COVID-19. The latest, the CDC saying the Delta variant is more contagious than the original COVID-19 strain. (credit: CBS) That means it is easier to spread regardless of vaccination status. “If you are vaccinated and you are one of those rare breakthrough infections, you actually have the capacity to pass it to somebody else,” said CDC Director Rochelle Walensky in an interview with CBS This Morning on Wednesday. It can be hard to keep all of these guidelines straight. Some may wonder why the message...
Riverside County, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Doctors push for COVID boosters as concerns grow over vaccine mixing

Some of the nation's leading medical doctors and researchers are calling on the federal government to consider authorizing the use of COVID-19 booster shots. Doctor Vincent Rajkumar, of the Mayo Clinic, which was named the number one hospital in the nation for the sixth year in a row, says he supports the idea of booster The post Doctors push for COVID boosters as concerns grow over vaccine mixing appeared first on KESQ.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Booster shots recommended for elderly in Israel

Israeli officials are recommending its citizens 60 and older receive booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, The Washington Post reported on Thursday. The Israeli Health Ministry said it would begin a fresh inoculation campaign on Sunday after it reviewed a paper by Pfizer that indicated the efficacy wore off after six months and amid a new increase in cases due to the delta variant.
Public HealthMarietta Daily Journal

Analysis: Necessary or not, COVID booster shots are probably on the horizon

The drugmaker Pfizer recently announced that vaccinated people are likely to need a booster shot to be effectively protected against new variants of COVID-19 and that the company would apply for Food and Drug Administration emergency use authorization for the shot. Top government health officials immediately and emphatically announced that the booster isn’t needed right now — and held firm to that position even after Pfizer’s top scientist made his case and shared preliminary data with them last week.
Boca Raton, FLcbs12.com

Will booster shots be given out to seniors first?

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Ron Kowitz goes out to dinner with his family, and takes long walks with his wife in Boca Raton. The 73 year old says this is “freedom” ever since getting his two doses of the Pfizer vaccine. But six months later, there are questions from...
IndustryWAND TV

Moderna believes booster shot will be needed before winter

(WAND) - Moderna, which makes a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine, believes people will need a third booster dose before the winter. According to NBC New York, the company said Thursday it is at work on a single shot that would be an annual booster against the virus. It would also protect against the flu and RSV, a respiratory condition.
Pasadena, CApasadenanow.com

U.S. Cannot Offer Booster Shots of COVD Vaccines

As delta variant cases continue to increase, talk of booster shots continues to grow. However, currently makers of the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not authorized to offer booster shots. Several countries have started offering booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine, currently booster shots of the vaccine.
U.S. PoliticsWebMD

Booster Shots for Immunocompromised People in the Works, Fauci Says

Aug. 6, 2021 -- The U.S. government is working to make booster shots available for immunocompromised people “as quickly as possible,” Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical adviser, said Thursday. Government health officials have said booster shots for the general population are not needed now, but the rise of...
HealthKGO

WHO leader calls for moratorium on vaccine booster shots

GENEVA -- The head of the World Health Organization is calling for a moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the appeal on Wednesday mostly to...
Savannah, GAwtoc.com

Savannah doctor discusses possible need of COVID vaccine booster shot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As the Delta variant continues to spread and surge COVID cases, many are wondering if they need a booster shot. The discussion about a booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine is ongoing and something the FDA is looking at. Memorial Health Associate Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Thacker said it’s something he expects we’ll learn more about soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy