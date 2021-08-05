Wilkes health needs survey responses sought

Less than 1% of those vaccinated against COVID have contracted the virus. Annapolis, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Health has begun releasing statistics on the number of patients who contracted COVID-19 after receiving their vaccinations against the virus. “We have seen post vaccination infections happen among vaccinated Marylanders as well as other people across the US. But this is something that has been expected all along,” says Dr. Jinlene Chan, Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services.