Wilkes health needs survey responses sought
The Wilkes County Health Department is seeking feedback from Wilkes residents in its latest Community Health Needs Assessment. “Wilkes Health seeks feedback from our community every three years to complete these assessments. This feedback allows the health system to understand what community members see as the most important health issues affecting their communities. It provides the foundation for improving and promoting good health in Wilkes County,” said Wilkes Health Department Rachel Willard.www.journalpatriot.com
Comments / 0