Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilkes County, NC

Wilkes health needs survey responses sought

By STAFF REPORT
Wilkes Journal Patriot
 3 days ago

The Wilkes County Health Department is seeking feedback from Wilkes residents in its latest Community Health Needs Assessment. “Wilkes Health seeks feedback from our community every three years to complete these assessments. This feedback allows the health system to understand what community members see as the most important health issues affecting their communities. It provides the foundation for improving and promoting good health in Wilkes County,” said Wilkes Health Department Rachel Willard.

www.journalpatriot.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Wilkes County, NC
Wilkes County, NC
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Statistics#Health Care#Health System#Wilkes Health Department#Wilkeshealth Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Cleveland County, NCShelby Star

Health Department offering $100 to get vaccinated

The state Department of Health and Human Services is offering $100 to any Cleveland County resident willing to get vaccinated in August. From now through Aug. 31 anyone 18 or older to receive a first dose COVID-19 vaccine will be given a $100 gift card. A $25 gift card is...
Maryland Statewfmd.com

Md. Dept. Of Health Has Begun Releasing Post Vaccination Infection Data

Less than 1% of those vaccinated against COVID have contracted the virus. Annapolis, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Health has begun releasing statistics on the number of patients who contracted COVID-19 after receiving their vaccinations against the virus. “We have seen post vaccination infections happen among vaccinated Marylanders as well as other people across the US. But this is something that has been expected all along,” says Dr. Jinlene Chan, Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services.
Cobb County, GAcobbcountycourier.com

Cobb & Douglas Public Health makes statement on school COVID-19 protocols

Cobb & Douglas Public Health issued the following statement regarding COVID-19 protocols followed by the two local school systems:. Statement regarding schools and their COVID-19 policies and quarantine protocol. Cobb & Douglas Public Health strives to provide local public and private school leaders with the most accurate information on COVID-19...
Saint Joseph County, MISturgis Journal

Health officer addresses COVID-19 vaccination trend

Rebecca Burns, health officer at Branch-Hillsdale-St. Joseph Community Health Agency, went off-script briefly Aug. 3 during her annual presentation to St. Joseph County Board of Commissioners, as she spoke about COVID-19 and immunizations. “It’s been a very tough year for the health department and, unfortunately, it’s continuing,” she said. “But...
Otter Tail County, MNperhamfocus.com

Otter Tail County Public Health holding COVID-19 survey

Otter Tail County Public Health is conducting a survey to better understand how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Otter Tail County communities. The purpose of this survey is to gather community perspectives on COVID-19 impacts on general health, access to health care, mental health, social health and financial health.
Genesee County, MITri-County Times

Health department issues ‘strong recommendation’

 Cases of COVID-19 in Genesee County have been on the rise over the past month, increasing the county’s MI Safe Start risk level, according to an Aug. 5 press release by the Genesee County Health Department.  In addition, cases of COVID-19 caused by the Delta variant (significantly more contagious that...
Mental HealthCanton Repository

Coleman rebranding to better reflect health care it provides

In an effort to better reflect the care it provides, Coleman Professional Services is rebranding itself as Coleman Health Services. "It is a confusing name because it doesn’t say what we do," Kathy Myers, director of communications and advocacy, said of the Coleman Professional Services name. "We are professional, yes, but we provide healthcare. That’s really the reason for changing it, to make our brand less confusing."
Junction City, KSPosted by
JC Post

Konza Prairie Community Health Center to Return to Visitor Restrictions

JUNCTION CITY – In order to ensure a safe environment for patient access to health care services, and in response to the evolving COVID-19 public health emergency, Konza is revising operations. Konza Prairie Community Health Center (Konza) will be implementing visitor restrictions as of Monday, August 9, 2021. Konza patients will be allowed 1 visitor/companion per visit.
Champaign County, ILWCIA

Survey looks at needs in the community

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A survey about Champaign County is highlighting needs in the community. The Champaign County Mental Health and Developmental Disabilities Boards put out the survey. Its purpose is to gauge mental health, substance use disorder, and intellectual development needs. Organizers say it’s easy to have providers and...
California Stateledger.news

California Implements Two New Public Health Orders for Health Care Workers and Visitors

Yesterday, Thursday, August 5, 2021, California Department of Public Health issued two new public health orders. The first state public health order requires workers in health care settings to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by September 30, 2021. This order applies to workers in hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, and in most other health care settings. For more information: https://bit.ly/CDPHSPHO.
Kenansville, NCDaily Reflector

Duplin County’s Board of Education, Health Department and Vidant Duplin Hospital issue joint statement on safety protocols for the reopening of schools

KENANSVILLE – Since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Duplin County Schools, the Duplin County Health Department and Vidant Duplin Hospital have collaborated regularly to track COVID-19 trends and adjust operations accordingly to mitigate public health threats to the school population and community at large. The health and safety of the school community have been and will continue to be top priority.
Public HealthNewswise

New Population Health Program at WVU Prepares Students to Address Local Health Concerns

Newswise — While the world has been focused on COVID-19 as a health crisis, individual communities may have other specific health concerns that need attention. Population health, which integrates healthcare and public health practices, is an emerging healthcare field that allows professionals to identify a locally pressing health issue, intervene and transform the community’s health outcomes.
Philadelphia, PAphilamedsoc.org

Project Firstline Learning Needs Assessment Survey

The Philadelphia Department of Public Health, a partner of Project Firstline, is requesting healthcare workers to complete a Learning Needs Assessment Survey by August 6, 2021. This is a short, confidential survey intended to help assess infection prevention knowledge gaps among healthcare workers in Philadelphia. Project Firstline is a Centers...
Indiana Statewbiw.com

Indiana Crisis Response and 9-8-8 Lived Experience Survey

INDIANA – On Oct. 17, 2020, the National Suicide Hotline Designation Act of 2020 was signed into law, to “transition the cumbersome, existing 10-digit National Suicide Hotline to a universal, easy-to-remember, 3-digit phone number and connect people in crisis with life-saving resources.”. The Family and Social Services Administration Division of...
Healthnd.gov

Public input sought through ‘North Dakota Addressing Addiction’ survey

Gov. Doug Burgum and First Lady Kathryn Burgum are inviting the public to share their thoughts on the current state of addiction and recovery by participating in the “North Dakota Addressing Addiction” survey. Developed in partnership between the State of North Dakota and a nationally recognized nonprofit, the Addiction Policy...
Public HealthNews 8 KFMB

State orders all workers in health care settings to be vaccinated

CALIFORNIA, USA — All workers in health-care facilities across California will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 under a revised order issued Thursday by the state Department of Public Health. The state had previously announced that workers in health-care settings had the option of either being vaccinated or...
Eden, NCgreensboro.com

Visitation tightened at UNC Rockingham Health Care

EDEN — Amid a steadily rising increase of COVID-19 patients at UNC Rockingham Health Care, more restrictive visitor guidelines will go into effect at 7 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 9. “The trend in rising numbers of COVID-19 patients in our hospital and in our community is concerning and driving our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy