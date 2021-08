Portland continues to struggle on the road and is not competitive in the final hour after a strong start at LA.The goals: Rayan Reveloson converted a bicycle kick, driving a second ball from a Galaxy corner kick cleanly into the goal (1-0 Galaxy, 27th minute) in a Friday, July 30, game. Jeremy Ebobisse scored with his left foot after feinting former Timber Jorge Villafana. Quick passes from Diego Valeri and Yimmi Chara set up the chance to tie the match 82 seconds after the Galaxy's first goal (1-1, 29th minute). Victor Vazquez was wide open to head home a delivery...