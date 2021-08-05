Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Lightning strikes kill at least 16 at a wedding party in Bangladesh

By Matthew Loh
Posted by 
Insider
Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z20gy_0bIKri7z00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RofAk_0bIKri7z00
Police and relatives escort the body of a victim of the fatal lightning strikes that killed 16 on Wednesday.

AFP via Getty Image

  • Tragedy struck a wedding party in Bangladesh when lightning killed at least 16 people.
  • The groom was among those hurt.
  • Lightning strikes kill hundreds of people in Bangladesh every year, and a rise in occurrences is often linked by experts to climate change.
  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories .

Lightning strikes struck a wedding party in Bangladesh on Wednesday, killing at least 16 people and injuring the groom, AFP reported.

The exact death toll differs according to various accounts - Reuters reported that 17 died in the tragedy and 14 were admitted to hospital. At the same time, political party Jamaat-e-Islami tweeted that 20 people were killed.

The group was in a boat headed to the bride's house when a thunderstorm hit, said a government official per AFP. The wedding party exited the boat to take shelter in Shibganj, a riverside town in northwestern Bangladesh, but several lightning bolts struck them within a few seconds of each other.

The groom was among those injured in the incident, but the bride was reportedly not among the group struck by lightning.

Bangladesh declared lightning strikes a natural disaster in 2016 , when at least 261 people died from lightning in the country that year. The declaration allows the government to pay lightning strike victims or their families between $95 to $310 as compensation.

The majority of lightning-related fatalities in Bangladesh occur during the warm pre-monsoon season months of March to July.

The country's neighbor, India, is also a victim of deadly lightning strikes as well. Nearly 1,700 people died in lightning-related deaths between March 2020 and April 2021, reported The Hindustan Times.

Experts have linked the surging number of strikes in the region to climate change. For each 1° Celsius increase in global warming, the earth sees a 12% increase in lightning, a study published in the journal Science found.

Another study, published in the journal Atmospheric Chemistry and Physics from researchers at Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University in Srinagar, and the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, found that the overall frequency of lightning strikes in India are expected to increase by 10% to 25% every year and could grow by 50% by the turn of the century.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider

Insider

114K+
Followers
11K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Bangladesh#Wedding Party#Accident#Getty Image Tragedy#Afp#Reuters#Jamaat#The Hindustan Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Global Warming
Related
WorldShropshire Star

Rohingya killed in landslide in Bangladesh refugee camp

Bangladesh’s weather office forecast more rain in coming weeks. At least five Rohingya refugees have died in a landslide triggered by heavy rain in a camp in southern Bangladesh, officials said. More than a million refugees from neighbouring Myanmar have been sheltered at the camp. Shamsud Douza, additional commissioner for...
IndiaPosted by
The Independent

Indian minister who joined mission to rescue people stranded by floods has to be airlifted himself

A politician from central India had to be airlifted by an army chopper after he was left stranded while on a rescue mission in a flood-ravaged district on Thursday. Narottam Mishra, home minister of the local Madhya Pradesh state government and a member of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was in the state’s Datia district to survey the flood situation and help those stranded.
WorldMinneapolis Star Tribune

Pakistani counterterrorism police kill 3 militants in raid

LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistani counterterrorism police said they killed three militants in a gun battle early Sunday during a raid on their hideout near the eastern city of Lahore. The raid took place after police received information that the alleged militants belonged to the banned group Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, according to...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.
Worldwashingtonnewsday.com

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning.

As the Taliban advances in Afghanistan, Central Asian leaders issue a warning. At a regional conference on Friday, the leaders of five Central Asian countries raised the alarm about the spiraling conflict in neighboring Afghanistan, as US-led forces withdraw and the Taliban advance. The negotiations in Turkmenistan’s Avaza, on the...
LifestylePosted by
Fox News

Indonesia building its own 'Jurassic Park' despite warnings

Construction on an Indonesian tourism project dubbed "Jurassic Park" on social media will continue, the Southeast Asian country's environment ministry said on Thursday, despite UNESCO warnings the plans could have a negative environmental impact. Work on a series of tourism projects in Indonesia's Komodo National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage...
Politicsrealcleardefense.com

Why the Quad Alarms China

Its Success Poses a Major Threat to Beijing’s Ambitions. When former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe invited officials from Australia, India, and the United States to meet in Manila in November 2017, Chinese leaders saw little reason to worry. This gathering of “the Quad,” as the grouping was known, was merely “a headline-grabbing idea,” scoffed Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. “They are like the sea foam in the Pacific or Indian Ocean: they get some attention but will soon dissipate.” Beijing had some reason for such dismissiveness. The interests of the Quad’s members were, Chinese strategists assessed, too divergent to allow for real coherence. Anyway, the Quad grouping had already been tried more than a decade earlier, with little in the way of real results.
Agriculturetheedgemarkets.com

China’s ban on Taiwan pineapples backfires as new buyers step in

(Aug 6): China’s surprise ban on pineapple imports from Taiwan five months ago was widely viewed as an attempt to undermine President Tsai Ing-wen’s standing with a political constituency. Trade data show the move has produced anything but the desired effect. First-half numbers collected by Taiwan’s Council of Agriculture show...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Thousands storm Philippine vaccination sites after false reports

Thousands of people flooded Philippine COVID-19 vaccination centers on Friday following false reports that unvaccinated residents would not be able to receive monetary aid or would be restricted to their homes during a two-week lockdown. According to The Associated Press, local officials placed the Philippine capital of Manila on lockdown...
Sportsmilwaukeesun.com

Indian Army organizes Badminton tournament for girls

Boniyar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 7 (ANI): In a bid to provide opportunities for school girls to showcase their talents, the Indian Army organized a Badminton tournament in Boniyar of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday. Thirty-two girls from various Army Goodwill Schools of the Uri sector...
Indiahawaiitelegraph.com

BSF foils smuggling on India-B'desh border

Guwahati (Assam) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday foiled an attempt of drug smuggling and seized 25 kg cannabis, which was being smuggled from India to Bangladesh. BSF's 75th Battalion deputed at Border Outpost (BOP) Satbhandari under Guwahati frontier thwarted the smuggling attAempt during a...
Public Safetydallassun.com

NCB Mumbai seized 102 grams of cocaine

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): The Mumbai Zonal Unit of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested one Nigerian national who was allegedly part of an international drug smuggling syndicate and seized 102 grams of cocaine from his alleged possession on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Acting on...
AccidentsABC News

16 killed by lightning on way to wedding party in Bangladesh

DHAKA, Bangladesh -- Lightning killed at least 16 people who were traveling to a wedding party in western Bangladesh and injured several others, including the groom, an official said.. Local government official Sakib Al-Rabby said the bride was not with the group when the incident occurred Wednesday in Shibganj in...
AccidentsPosted by
newschain

Lightning strikes kill 16 on way to wedding party in Bangladesh

Lightning killed at least 16 people who were travelling to a wedding party in western Bangladesh and injured several others, including the groom, an official said.. Local government official Sakib Al-Rabby said the bride was not with the group when the incident occurred on Wednesday in Shibganj in Chapainawabganj district.

Comments / 0

Community Policy