2,200 tundra swan hunting licenses available

By BISMARCK TRIBUNE STAFF
Bismarck Tribune
 3 days ago

North Dakota's Game and Fish Department is making 2,200 licenses available for this year's tundra swan hunting season, the same as last year. State residents and nonresidents can apply. The resident swan license is $10; the nonresident fee is $30. The deadline to apply is Aug. 11. Hunters can submit an online application through the Game and Fish website, gf.nd.gov.

