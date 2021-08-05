2,200 tundra swan hunting licenses available

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Lake Shelbyville will be conducting dove hunts on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Whitley Creek and South Sand Creek Dove Fields. On September 1, two hunts will take place at each field, one in the morning (7:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.) and one in the afternoon (2 p.m. - 7 p.m.). Typically, both fields would require a permit to hunt opening day. However, due to excessive deer browsing on the flowers, a free public drawing will take place prior to each hunt at Whitley Creek. Flowers are better than expected. Hunters should arrive at Whitley Creek forty-five minutes before the start of the morning or afternoon hunt. All participants will only be able to hunt once on September 1, 2021. A permit is required to participate in the hunt at South Sand Creek. Permit applications can be picked up at the Lake Shelbyville Project Office Monday through Friday 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. or obtained online at https://www.mvs.usace.army.mil/Missions/Recreation/Lake-Shelbyville/Recreation/Hunting/. Applicants will be able to indicate their preference for the hunt (a.m., p.m., or either). Permit applications must be received at the Lake Shelbyville Project Office no later than 8 a.m. on August 16, 2021. A $30.00 permit issuance fee will be assessed per blind (good for two hunters), payable at the time of application. One permit will allow two hunters the use of a designated hunting blind. The public drawing for permits will take place on August 16, 2021 at 9 a.m. at the Lake Shelbyville Project Office. Applicants do not have to be present for the drawing; successful applicants will be notified by phone no later than August 17th. Hunting blinds for both hunts will be drawn at the field before each hunt on September 1, 2021. Login or Subscribe to read the rest of this story.