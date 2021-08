Chainlink price is showing resistance above $23.94 mark. Strong rise in price expected in the following week. Support found resting at $22.42 mark. Chainlink price is constantly rising above the $23.94 mark. Like so, there have been a strong bullish trend which is followed by a slight bearish one according to the latest chart. The cryptocurrency seems to be overcoming the resistance level at $24, and we may assume that it might cross it in the near future.