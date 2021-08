A grant for a little more than 13-THOUSAND dollars is heading to the Friends of the Catharine Valley Trail. The money is part of 900-THOUSAND dollars in grants awarded by the state to 30 not-for-profit organizations involved with stewardship of state parks, trails, historic sites, and public lands. The Friends will use the money to remedy trail erosion by installing culverts, resurfacing, and installing two interpretive kiosks at strategic locations.