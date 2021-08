BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Frenchman Esteban Ocon won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix while Lewis Hamilton finished third to take the Formula One championship lead from Max Verstappen. Verstappen placed 10th after being taken out early on by Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a first-lap crash that caused him and four others to retire. It was only Ocon’s second podium following a second-place finish at the Sakhir GP in Bahrain late last year. Ocon finished ahead of Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel. The crash in the rain was caused by Bottas. The race restarted in absurd fashion as only Hamilton was on the grid while others were changing their tires because the track had dried.