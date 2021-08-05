Chelsea vs Tottenham player ratings: Final preseason tune-up

Chelsea prepares to host its first match of the season as Tottenham Hotspur comes across town. The long-time rivals will clash in the Blues’ final involvement in The Mind Series (at least this installment), this game being played in west London. Thomas Tuchel will face off against new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo for the first time since the German’s debut with Chelsea. Tottenham will be looking to defeat the Blues for the first time (counting the League Cup last season as a draw as it was decided in penalties) since January 2019. That narrative is one of the handful of exciting headlines surrounding game No. 2 of the new preseason tournament for charity. Nevertheless, it is important to remember the fact that it is preseason after all.