Chelsea vs Tottenham player ratings: Final preseason tune-up

By Gabe Henderson
theprideoflondon.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChelsea wrapped up its official preseason festivities in front of a near-full crowd at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday. The Blues jumped out to a quick 1-0 lead against Tottenham in the first half via a classy Hakim Ziyech finish. The Moroccan Magician doubled the home side’s advantage 30 minutes later, immediately following the restart, with a nice deflected goal that found the far corner. It was a glorified training from there on as Thomas Tuchel made eight more changes over the remainder of the half, bringing the total for the match to 10. Edouard Mendy was the only one to play the entire 90′ and see out the 2-2 draw.

