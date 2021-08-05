Luis García Becomes MLB's Youngest Player With Multi-Homer Game in 2021

Washington Nationals’ starter Josiah Gray struck out 10 of 22 Atlanta Braves’ batters in five innings pitched tonight in Truist Park, and generated 20 swinging strikes overall, (six of them with his four-seam fastball, 12 with his curve, and two with his slider), and he got 11 called strikes, (six with his fastball; two with his curve, and three with his slider), but the two runs scored by the home team while he was on the mound (one earned, on a solo home run by Jorge Soler) looked like they would be enough until the Nationals scored three in the top of the ninth with Riley Adams’ first MLB home run the difference in a 3-2 win.