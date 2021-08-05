Luis García Becomes MLB's Youngest Player With Multi-Homer Game in 2021
Nats' García is youngest player with multi-homer game in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Luis García is one of many young players in the Nationals’ organization getting an opportunity to play every day after the team tore its roster down at the trade deadline last week. The 21-year-old infielder entered play Wednesday hitting just .087 since being called up July 29 but stopped his skid in a big way with two home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies.www.nbcwashington.com
