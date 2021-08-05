Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Luis García Becomes MLB's Youngest Player With Multi-Homer Game in 2021

By Matt Weyrich
NBC Washington
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNats' García is youngest player with multi-homer game in 2021 originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Luis García is one of many young players in the Nationals’ organization getting an opportunity to play every day after the team tore its roster down at the trade deadline last week. The 21-year-old infielder entered play Wednesday hitting just .087 since being called up July 29 but stopped his skid in a big way with two home runs against the Philadelphia Phillies.

www.nbcwashington.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Juan Soto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Mechanics#Washington Nationals#Nbc Sports Washington#Nbc Sports#The Philadelphia Phillies#Triple A
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Juan Soto not expecting long term deal with Washington Nationals

It is time for the Washington Nationals to begin putting together their future core. After a trade deadline that saw the front office dismantle the roster, the Nationals have a solid core of prospects that could all be a part of their immediate future. However, they are still going to want to find players currently on the roster to build around as future cornerstones.
MLBNBC Sports

Juan Soto robs Didi Gregorius of HR with leaping grab

Nationals outfielder Juan Soto has quietly been building a case for a Gold Glove this season, making most of the plays required of him but not always filling the highlight reel with flashy displays of defensive prowess. That is, until Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius tried to hit a ball...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Max Scherzer’s Dodgers Debut

Veteran right-hander Max Scherzer got off to a picture-perfect start in his Dodgers debut Wednesday night. Scherzer took the mound for Los Angeles for the first time on Wednesday since the Dodgers acquired him from the Nationals last Friday. He was brilliant. The 37-year-old went seven full innings, allowed just five hits and two earned runs and struck out 10 batters against a very good Houston Astros lineup. The Dodgers got a 7-5 win in the process.
MLBknbr.com

Dodgers fans lost their minds during last night’s game vs. Astros

The powder keg finally went off on Wednesday. For the first time since it was discovered that the Houston Astros were involved in a sign stealing scandal during 2017, they faced the Dodgers, in front of fans, at Dodger Stadium. You’ll remember that in 2017, the Astros won the World Series in seven games. Their opponent? The Dodgers.
MLBNew York Post

Yankees demolish O’s in Luis Gil’s dominant MLB debut

A night after resembling the pre-trade deadline Yankees, the upgraded version offered a proper introduction to Yankee Stadium. Coming off a dismal loss and the news of two starting pitchers testing positive for COVID-19, the Yankees dusted themselves and enjoyed a laugher, crushing the Orioles 13-1 on Tuesday night in The Bronx.
MLBNBC Sports

Holt has umps check glove after hilarious slow pitches vs. A's

Brock Holt won't be changing his name to Brock Bolt anytime soon. The Texas Rangers utility man was forced to pitch in the eighth inning of the Athletics' blowout win Saturday, and his first few pitches to Josh Harrison and Matt Chapman barely broke the speed limit on city streets.
MLBMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Joey Votto homers for 7th straight game, 1 shy of MLB record

NEW YORK (AP) — Joey Votto homered for the seventh straight game, one shy of a major league record, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the New York Mets 6-2 on Friday night. Jonathan India went deep twice for the Reds, including a leadoff shot that came on Carlos Carrasco’s first pitch with the Mets. Acquired from Cleveland in January, the veteran right-hander finally made his New York debut after recovering from a hamstring injury.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Nick Tropeano Signed To Minor League Contract

What once appeared to be an area of strength for the Los Angeles Dodgers has now become a concern as the team is down to just four healthy starting pitchers. Losing Dustin May to Tommy John surgery, along with Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin both being on the 10-day injured list, and Trevor Bauer still on administrative leave has not only impacted the Dodgers’ rotation but overall pitching staff.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Player, Wife Receive Death Threats After Bad Game

On Friday night, the Cleveland Indians face off against the Tampa Bay Rays in the second game of a four-game series between the two teams. With the score knotted at four runs apiece, Indians reliever Nick Wittgren took the mound. Unfortunately, he didn’t have his best performance as he allowed five earned runs in less than an inning of work.
MLBPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Seby Zavala produces incredible MLB first with three-homer game

Seby Zavala went from being a little-known rookie catcher for the Chicago White Sox to the answer to an MLB trivia question in just one night. Zavala, a 27-year-old rookie for the White Sox, came into Saturday’s game against the Cleveland Indians with a .125 career average and no home runs in 17 games. That changed pretty quickly against Cleveland, as Zavala out of nowhere hit three home runs — the first three of his career. It was a feat no one in the history of the American or National Leagues has ever accomplished.
MLSPosted by
90min

FC Dallas' Ricardo Pepi becomes youngest player to score MLS hat-trick

FC Dallas starlet Ricardo Pepi made MLS history on Saturday night, becoming the youngest player to ever score a hat-trick in the American top-flight, during a 4-0 hammering of LA Galaxy. The teenager dazzled in the destruction of their opponents, hitting three clinical strikes to notch his sixth, seventh and...
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

LEADING OFF: Cabrera’s 500 watch, Laureano’s out

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Saturday:. Miguel Cabrera’s 500th career homer could be just a few swings away. The two-time MVP and 11-time All-Star has 498 home runs and has hit the ball well since a slow start during the spring. He’s batting .300 with seven homers since June 1, helping the rebuilding Detroit Tigers be a little more competitive in the AL Central.
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals rally late, beat Atlanta Braves 3-2 on Riley Adams’ first MLB home run in 9th

Washington Nationals’ starter Josiah Gray struck out 10 of 22 Atlanta Braves’ batters in five innings pitched tonight in Truist Park, and generated 20 swinging strikes overall, (six of them with his four-seam fastball, 12 with his curve, and two with his slider), and he got 11 called strikes, (six with his fastball; two with his curve, and three with his slider), but the two runs scored by the home team while he was on the mound (one earned, on a solo home run by Jorge Soler) looked like they would be enough until the Nationals scored three in the top of the ninth with Riley Adams’ first MLB home run the difference in a 3-2 win.
MLBPosted by
Empire Sports Media

Yankees News: Luis Severino update, Voit homers, two minor-leaguer’s dominate Baltimore

The New York Yankees experienced something special on Tuesday evening as Luis Gil took the mound in his first-ever major-league start. Over 6.0 innings, Gil allowed four hits and zero earned runs, collecting six strikeouts over 88 pitches. For a minor-league player to display this type of adequacy, the Yankees should be considering him as a potential option early next week. With Ace Gerrit Cole currently on the COVID-19 list, the Yankees have relied on a few unreliable options.

Comments / 0

Community Policy