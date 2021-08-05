Cancel
Dubai courier firm Aramex Q2 profit falls 31% on pandemic hit

DUBAI, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Dubai-based courier Aramex said on Thursday quarterly net profit fell 31% due to the disruptive impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on global supply chains.

Net profit declined to 65.5 million dirhams ($17.83 million) for the second quarter, compared with 94.4 million dirhams a year earlier.

The company said the business continued to invest in digital transformation to improve efficiencies and adapt to consumer and industry trends. ($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

