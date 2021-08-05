Curbtender – Help Wanted
Tired of boring work? Curbtender is now hiring welders, painters, machinists, and assemblers at our Gothenburg factory. Curbtender is a manufacturer of garbage trucks with over 50 years of history and in 2020 we expanded our operations into Central Nebraska. Our fast growing team enjoys a fun, family- style work environment and an unbeatable benefits package valued at nearly $20,000. Plus, start your weekend early thanks to our four 10-hr work day schedule. Salary is negotiable based on experience.ruralradio.com
