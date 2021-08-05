Curbtender – Help Wanted

We have an excellent opportunity available for a motivated and experienced Service Advisor to join our team at Graypaul Ferrari Edinburgh. As a Sytner Service Advisor, you will provide outstanding customer care and be the vital link between our clients and our workshop. You will inform and consult on vehicle servicing, and keep our clients up to date at every stage of their journey through our workshop. You will also liaise with technicians and our workshop control to ensure that our clients can be updated on a regular basis about the status of repairs and servicing. You will also have the ability to offer best advice on our products and services to our clients.