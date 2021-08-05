Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Thatcherism is the big Tory scam that still distorts our politics | Aditya Chakarabortty

By Aditya Chakrabortty
Posted by 
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49KbN4_0bIKmWRw00
Bigstate web Illustration: Nathalie Lees/The Guardian

Among the public services performed by journalism is alerting readers to scams, and the newspapers are currently full of them. When HMRC rings up, threatening a court case unless you press 1 on your keypad, slam down the phone. Texts from Royal Mail asking for money are about as kosher as marketing from Charles Ponzi . And if an email arrives from someone purporting to be from the sainted Martin Lewis , gushing over some new platform for trading bitcoin, it’s a hoax.

Politics is also rife with scams ­– except that you can’t depend on these being exposed by the press. The biggest and most pernicious whopper doing the rounds today is about Boris’s Big State. It runs thus: the prime minister is an utterly alien breed of Tory. He loves public spending and big government, those things abhorred by Conservatives ever since Margaret Thatcher took charge of the party five decades ago and made it her central mission to roll back the state. The Iron Lady’s legacy is endangered by the blond Nero.

Versions of this story can be spotted everywhere. In the Spectator, headlines warn that “the big state is back”. Telegraph columnist Fraser Nelson balks at “the rise of big-state Conservatism”. There is even panic around the Downing Street cabinet table, with David Frost – he of the ever-unravelling Brexit deal – huffing and puffing against “the intellectual fallacy” of a big state. And when Boris Johnson takes on Rishi Sunak over this autumn’s spending review, it will inevitably be painted as Big State v Small State: the most electorally successful Conservative since Thatcher battling one of her true believers.

Take all that seriously, and I can offer you London Bridge at a very reasonable price.

What’s wrong with this picture isn’t how it depicts Johnson, who clearly enjoys spending more on rail lines, tunnels, and anything else that demands a hard hat and a camera crew. No, the real misrepresentation is of Thatcher and what she actually did. This is greater than a run-of-the-mill falsehood. It is an out-and-out con: a lie used to swindle the public out of both money and options.

True enough, Thatcher wore her anti-state feelings on her sleeve. One of the very first white papers published by her government in 1979 claimed public spending lay “at the heart of Britain’s economic difficulties”. It wasn’t just a financial crusade – it was a moral one. Government was Nanny, and taxes reduced individual freedom.

And yet, over the course of her 11 years in power, neither the tax taken by the government nor the amount it spent actually fell. Thatcher’s enemy may have been supposedly big government, but under her it got even bigger.

Let’s start with taxes, because if there’s one thing everyone knows about Mrs T it is that she cut them. Except she didn’t. Although she grabbed front pages for slashing income-tax rates, especially for top earners, she also jacked up national insurance contributions, and VAT for shoppers. The result is freshly laid out in a paper in the Cambridge Journal of Economics (CJE), which states : “The total value of central government receipts was 30.4% of GDP in 1979; by 1990, this proportion had risen to 30.9%.” Taxes actually went up under Thatcher, and the increase fell hardest on the less well-off.

On public spending, reputation again doesn’t fit the record. Over her first four years in No 10, only a few programmes got cut, most notably foreign aid, even while she shovelled cash into domestic policing and an overseas war. Far from being the opposite of Johnson, Thatcher’s combination of free economy and strong state is not so far from his own instincts. The overall result, noted by Kevin Albertson and Paul Stepney in the CJE, is that after inflation, “total managed expenditure rose by 7.7% from 1979 to 1990”. Even flogging off BT and British Gas and all the other national utilities, and shifting those running costs and wage bills into the private sector, couldn’t stem the rise.

Measured against national income, public spending did fall in the late 1980s, writes historian Jim Tomlinson, “as the economy recovered from the slump at the beginning of the decade”. But, he notes, “When the economy returned to recession in the early 1990s [under John Major], the ratio again rose.” However large Thatcher’s boasts, and whatever the propaganda in the Spectator and the Telegraph, no miracles were worked here: there was no great lasting shift.

Thatcher did not roll back the state. Instead, she changed whom it serves and what it can do, in ways that still shape our world. Under her, high earners won big and finance became the UK’s boss industry. At the same time, the state began using tens of billions in public money to pay for Thatcherism’s consequences.

The biggest of all her privatisations was of public housing, with at least 1.5m council homes eventually sold off at a vast discount, costing the public about £200bn in today’s money. Couple that with the scrapping of rent controls, and fairly soon the bill for housing benefit exploded, with the state paying landlords to house tenants. Similarly, breaking unions and driving down wages meant taxpayers subsidising low-paid work through benefits. Under Thatcher, that was family credit; today it is universal credit.

These weren’t screw-ups, but a deliberate and profound transfer of money and power to the already well-off. Thatcher’s most notable achievement was how she normalised this, “persuading the public to change economic expectations and assumptions”, as the political scientist Ivor Crewe wrote soon after her 1987 landslide.

Those same expectations and assumptions course through this summer’s debate over Johnson’s thinking. Those warnings about a big state, predicated on a lie about Thatcher’s rollback, are ministers and commentators effectively policing the prime minister. The belief that income tax rates can never go up was hardwired into politics by Thatcher and her chancellor Nigel Lawson, and has effectively removed the possibility of proper funding for both the NHS and social care. The sense that the state is always failing has been repurposed to justify everything from academy schools to Downing Street’s cronies getting billions in Covid contracts.

This is what a 50-year scam looks like. The pandemic and its aftermath means Johnson will inevitably run a bigger state than either Thatcher or David Cameron, but he will do so within limits effectively set by her. His government will give taxpayer money to civil engineering firms and property developers, while ensuring that free school meals and an uplift to universal credit are deemed unaffordable.

Most newspapers will urge him to spend less, to shrink the state. But the rest of us shouldn’t focus on whether the state will shrink – because, just as under Thatcher, it won’t really. Instead we should ask for whom the state will shrink – and who is in line for an almighty payout.

• Aditya Chakrabortty is a Guardian columnist

Comments / 0

The Guardian

The Guardian

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rishi Sunak
Person
Charles Ponzi
Person
Jim Tomlinson
Person
Margaret Thatcher
Person
Boris Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Foreign Aid#Uk#Hmrc#Royal Mail#Conservatives#Cje#British Gas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Related
SocietyThe Guardian

Ten years after the English riots, the government is still in denial about racism

Last week marked a decade since an undercover Metropolitan police officer, known only by his codename V53, shot and killed Mark Duggan, an unarmed 29-year-old father, following a “hard stop” on Ferry Lane in Tottenham. The disturbances that ensued constituted the most serious unrest for a generation. In the four nights that followed Duggan’s killing, police recorded a total of 5,175 individual riot-related offences, 300 police officers injured and five people killed.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

UK politics news – live: New Cameron lobbying revelations as Labour accuses Tories of helping ‘elite donors’

David Cameron has become embroiled in yet more lobbying allegations, after official transparency records showed he and representatives of a private health firm which he advises met with vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi, two months before the US firm won public contracts worth up to £870,000.While applying for clearance for the role in 2018, the former prime minister told the Advisory Committee on Business Appointments that he would not play any role in contract negotiations between Illumnia Cambridge Ltd and the Department of Social Care or “lobby ministers or the UK government in any way on behalf of Illumina or...
PoliticsTelegraph

Boris Johnson's big spending gamble could cast the Tories into political oblivion

The free market economist Friedrich Hayek once described the difference between himself and arch-rival John Maynard Keynes as similar to that between the fox and the hedgehog in the Ancient Greek aphorism. The fox – who “knows many things” – crafts clever theories and policies to artificially kickstart an economy. Meanwhile, the hedgehog – “who knows one big thing” – clings modestly to the wisdom that state intervention eventually leads to trouble. It’s intriguing that Hayek saw one of the most significant intellectual rifts in modern economics in these almost quaint terms. Perhaps it’s because he sensed that the split between the men was essentially non-ideological. Both Hayek and Keynes were liberals who believed in freedom. Where their schools of thought differed was on their levels of patience, and arrogance.
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: Climate minister Sharma admits having diesel car as PM denies rift with chancellor

Climate minister Alok Sharma has admitted to driving a diesel car, just months before the COP26 summit takes place in Glasgow.The Cop26 president made the admission on BBC Newsnight on Monday, later saying he does not drive the vehicle “very much”.He defended himself by telling the broadcaster he takes public transport to and from work. “And I can assure you that my next car will most certainly be an electric vehicle,” he added.His comments come a week after his spokesperson, Allegra Stratton, said she did not “fancy” an electric car “just yet”.Elsewhere, Boris Johnson’s team has downplayed rumours of...
CelebritiesPosted by
The US Sun

Who are Boris Johnson’s family members?

BORIS Johnson's family spreads from Downing Street to Celebrity Big Brother. With a pair of MPs and two reality stars among them - here's the lowdown on the Johnson clan. Boris' dad Stanley was born in Penzance, Cornwall, in 1940. He is a British politician and was Conservative MEP for...
ElectionsThe Guardian

Is Angela Rayner gunning to be Labour leader? Politics Weekly podcast

In the second episode of our special summer series, Rowena Mason asks her guests: is Angela Rayner the politician that can get Labour back to winning ways? How has her now well-known backstory informed her politics? And should the Tories be worried about where she goes next?. Presented by Rowena...
U.K.The Independent

Why Boris Johnson will out-earn David Cameron when he leaves No 10

The revelation that, despite everything, David Cameron managed to make £7m out of Greensill Capital during his time with the controversial finance group before it went bust has, as they say, raised eyebrows. Most eyebrows were elevated because of the nature of Cameron’s duties, as a sort of glorified telesales rep, because of the way he was cashing in on his time in “public service”, because of the way the company was run, and because, by most people’s standards, such income is beyond their dreams. Boris Johnson’s eyebrows were likely not raised at all, or if they were raised it was because the sums reported are so paltry. Johnson, reportedly, “needs a million quid a year just to get by”, and famously finds living on his prime ministerial and MP’s total salary of £157,352 a year very tough indeed. Again, that puts him in the very top 1 per cent of income taxpayers in the UK and, with some additional income he may receive from book royalties and interests in family properties or savings, he might even cross the £236,000 or so required to put him in the top 0.5 per cent of UK taxpayers.
U.K.Posted by
The Independent

What’s really behind the tension between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak? It’s all about the money of course

Follow the money. It’s a good rule in politics, as well as crime. Ministers believe money lies at the root of the growing tension between Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak which, despite Downing Street’s efforts to downplay them, are much more than a silly season story.Whitehall insiders view them as the opening skirmishes in a fight between the prime minister and chancellor over the government-wide spending review this autumn. They think the crucial battle will be: can the government afford one more emergency spending boost for post-Covid catch-up (on schools, the NHS, the courts, transport) as Johnson desires, or should...
PoliticsWashington Post

What’s an Ex-Prime Minister to Do?

Senior U.K. ministers are hardly paupers, but by the standards of high-flying private sector jobs, they don’t exactly rake it in. That’s why it’s called public service. Power has its own perks, however. Many former top-tier public officials soon make up the gap in earnings after they leave office. Writing...
U.K.The Independent

Is Gavin Williamson sackable?

So weak is Gavin Williamson’s grip on his post in the cabinet that Downing Street spin doctors are already briefing the name of his successor as education secretary – Kemi Badenoch, a treasury minister and minister for equalities (who doesn’t seem that bothered about equality). Badenoch is something of a favourite of the prime minister, an enemy of “wokeism” and an enthusiastic combatant in the culture wars. It is a peculiarly exquisite form of ritual humiliation mostly unknown outside the confines of politics, and even as resilient and self-confident a figure as Williamson must find it hurtful and ungrateful. Some may think he has brought his downfall on himself, with the mismanagement of school and university Covid closures, and the exams fiasco. He may respond that the chaos, if not the crisis, was made in Downing Street.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Independent

Nicola Sturgeon calls on Boris Johnson to ‘reassess’ Cambo oil field plan

Scotland’s first minister Nicola Sturgeon has called on Boris Johnson to “reassess” plans for the new Cambo oil field near Shetland following an outcry by climate campaigners.In a letter to the prime minister, the SNP leader said the UK government should reconsider drilling licenses for the waters around Shetland where no development had yet taken place.Ms Sturgeon – who has been under intense pressure from the Scottish Green Party and environmental activists on the issues – also asked for a four-nation summit on the climate crisis.“I am also asking that the UK government agrees to reassess licenses already issued, but...

Comments / 0

Community Policy