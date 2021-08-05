Bellator Moscow fight card: Fedor Emelianenko set to face Tim Johnson in main event from Russia
Heavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko finally has an opponent for his previously announced return to fight on home soil in Russia. The 44-year-old Emelianenko will face veteran American slugger Tim Johnson on Oct. 23 in the main event of a Bellator MMA card from VTB Arena in Moscow, the promotion confirmed on Thursday. The event, titled Bellator Moscow: Fedor vs. Johnson, will air live in the United States on Showtime although the start time has yet to be determined.www.cbssports.com
