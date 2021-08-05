Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Bellator Moscow fight card: Fedor Emelianenko set to face Tim Johnson in main event from Russia

By Brian Campbell
CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeavyweight legend Fedor Emelianenko finally has an opponent for his previously announced return to fight on home soil in Russia. The 44-year-old Emelianenko will face veteran American slugger Tim Johnson on Oct. 23 in the main event of a Bellator MMA card from VTB Arena in Moscow, the promotion confirmed on Thursday. The event, titled Bellator Moscow: Fedor vs. Johnson, will air live in the United States on Showtime although the start time has yet to be determined.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Valentin Moldavsky
Person
Matt Mitrione
Person
Fedor Emelianenko
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#American#Bellator Mma#Showtime#Cbs Sports#Ufc#Russian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Fedor Emelianenko Leaving Bellator For Big Name?

Fedor Emelianenko recently revealed that he will be returning to the world of MMA. Fabricio Werdum is one of the fighters who has started actively calling out Fedor for a fight against him. It seems the trend of legendary people returning to a sport is not just limited to the world of professional wrestling.
Combat Sportsinthefight.net

Fedor to Fight Tim Johnson in Return Fight

Frankly this announcement is a bit of a letdown but not a surprise. Bellator has confirmed that Fedor Emelianenko will face #2 ranked (Bellator) heavyweight Tim Johnson on October 23 in Moscow. It’s not exactly Drago vs Rocky. Johnson is 3-1 in his last four fights but is coming off...
UFCchatsports.com

Josh Barnett ‘disappointed’ by still not getting Fedor Emelianenko bout

Fedor Emelianenko is returning to competition later this year as Bellator heads to Moscow, Russia. The former PRIDE heavyweight champion’s opponent was recently announced, and it was met with disappointment from many long term fans. Tim Johnson is of course a good fighter and recent interim Bellator heavyweight title challenger, but many just expected a “legends match” when booking Fedor’s homecoming and retirement tour.
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Josh Barnett Reacts To Not Getting Fedor Fight At Bellator Moscow

Josh Barnett has expressed disappointment in missing out on fighting Fedor Emelianenko in Russia. Many names were being speculated for Emelianenko’s October bout in Moscow. Fighters such as Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos, Barnett, and even PFL’s Fabricio Werdum were talked about. Ultimately, Bellator gave the fight to Timothy Johnson.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Instagram Photo To Madonna Leaks

The former UFC Double Champion Conor McGregor recently took to his Instagram handle and posted a picture of himself sitting on a couch. He seemed to have sent out a message to singer-songwriter Madonna as he wrote in the caption:. “Ask me in the comments if I give a rats...
UFCMMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis had his car repossessed by George Foreman

Derrick Lewis says he once had his car repossessed by boxing legend George Foreman. Lewis shared an amusing story about boxing legend George Foreman, which spiralled into a separate story about Lewis’ wife, during a recent interview. Lewis will fight Ciryl Gane for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Interim Heavyweight title at UFC 265, taking place at the Toyota Center in Houston, TX on Sat., Aug. 7.
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

“Shame on gymnastics”: Russia denounces the arbitration in the final of the rhythmic, won by the Israeli Linoy Ashram despite dropping the ribbon

The Israeli Linoy Ashram won gold in individual rhythmic gymnastics this Saturday, taking the throne from the favorite and the three-time world champion, Russia’s Dina Avérina, in a final as dramatic as it was controversial. Ashram scored 27,550 points with the hoop, 28,300 with the ball, 28,650 with the clubs...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals UFC Star ‘Is Broke’

Dana White is the President of the UFC and is certainly a controversial figure in the world of MMA. Dana White was also previously accused of an ‘illegal crime’ in Las Vegas. Dana White and the issue with fighter pay for UFC stars remains one of the most controversial and...
Combat SportsPosted by
Reuters

Karate-Unconscious Ganjzadeh gets gold as opponent disqualified

TOKYO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The final bout of karate's historic debut at the Olympics ended in uproar on Saturday when Saudi Arabian Tareg Hamedi's high-kick to Sajad Ganjzadeh's neck saw him disqualified and his motionless Iranian opponent awarded the gold medal. Hardly a minute in, Hamedi looked dominant, having...
Combat Sportsworldboxingnews.net

Calls for investigation into World Boxing Association after another shocker

Once again, WBN is sad to report the goings-on of a sanctioning body hitting the headlines. The World Boxing Association is taking heavy fire. After Gabriel Maestre won a disgusting decision of Mykal Fox, an opponent who won most of the rounds and dropped the ex-amateur star, there are since calls for an official investigation into the WBA.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires Stars During Smackdown

In major WWE contract news, it is being reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that WWE have released Bronson Reed. Reed achieved his highest level of fame winning the WWE NXT North American Championship one-time. Did Vince McMahon ‘angered’ this NXT Star in a text message?. The full list of...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Coach Dismissed From The Olympics For Disturbing Act

The 2020 Summer Olympics are wrapping up in Tokyo, Japan, but not before one coach was dismissed for a disturbing act. A German coach has been ousted from the Summer Olympics after she was captured on video punching a horse that refused to perform. The coach, Kim Raisner, was disqualified...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton ‘Secret’ WWE Hiatus News Leaks

WWE star Randy Orton was last featured on Monday Night RAW on 21st June this year. He was in the middle of a storyline with tag-team partner Riddle but suddenly was removed from the programming. It is being said that WWE had planned a match between the team of Orton & Riddle and AJ Styles & Omos for the RAW tag team championships at SummerSlam. However, that remains in the air as of now.
UFCMMAmania.com

Derrick Lewis vs Ciryl Gane full fight video preview for UFC 265 PPV main event

With UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou in timeout, the promotion will ask top-ranked contenders Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane to battle for the substitute strap in the upcoming UFC 265 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TONIGHT (Sat., Aug. 7, 2021) inside Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Check out their fight video...
UFCchatsports.com

Bellator 263: Pitbull vs. McKee fight card

There’s a big Bellator MMA card on July 31st and it comes to you from The Forum in Inglewood, California. In the main event, Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire and AJ McKee not only fight for Pitbull’s featherweight title, there’s also $1 million at stake for the tournament winner in the final I imagine just about every fan wanted to see the most. Pitbull is the most decorated fighter in Bellator MMA history and McKee is the up-and-coming star looking to knock him off his perch.

Comments / 0

Community Policy