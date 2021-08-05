Bellator Moscow fight card: Fedor Emelianenko set to face Tim Johnson in main event from Russia

WWE star Randy Orton was last featured on Monday Night RAW on 21st June this year. He was in the middle of a storyline with tag-team partner Riddle but suddenly was removed from the programming. It is being said that WWE had planned a match between the team of Orton & Riddle and AJ Styles & Omos for the RAW tag team championships at SummerSlam. However, that remains in the air as of now.