Youth suicide prevention programs get support in Maine
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A project to try to prevent youth suicide in Maine is receiving a nearly $850,000 boost from the federal government. The effort is called the Maine Comprehensive Suicide Project and it supports youth suicide prevention programs in the state. Independent Sen. Angus King and Republican Sen. Susan Collins said the money was awarded through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Injury Prevention & Control.www.newstimes.com
