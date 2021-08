Gausman (9-5) allowed three runs on six hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in 4.1 innings, taking the loss versus Houston on Friday. In three starts since the All-Star break, Gausman has given up a stunning 11 runs across 11.2 innings. He had given up 11 runs across his last six starts before the break. The right-hander owns a 2.35 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 149:39 K:BB across 126.1 innings. It's possible his recent struggles are just regression after an incredible first half -- he's limited opponents to a .234 BABIP this year while stranding 80.6 percent of runners. He'll look to get back on track in an enticing matchup versus Arizona next week.