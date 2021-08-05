Cancel
Snapdragon 898 to Feature Tri-Cluster CPU Configuration, up to 3.09GHz Clock Speeds, According to Tipster

By Omar Sohail
wccftech.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQualcomm is likely prepping a Snapdragon 898 announcement later in the year to take on Samsung’s Exynos 2200. Thanks to being mass produced on a 4nm process, we should expect improvements in clock speeds, which a tipster has provided info about. Apparently, Qualcomm is sticking with the same tri-cluster CPU design that it has maintained for many years, so let us check out more details.

