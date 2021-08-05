Snapdragon 898 to Feature Tri-Cluster CPU Configuration, up to 3.09GHz Clock Speeds, According to Tipster

If you're frustrated by the long estimated shipping times for Valve's Steam Deck or you just want something with more flexibility, GPD's upcoming WIN Max 2021 mini gaming laptop could fit the bill. A sequel to the current GPD WIN Max, the WIN Max 2021 begins a funding round on Indiegogo tomorrow for a starting price of $999, with a post-campaign price of $1,250. That's way more expensive than the $399 entry starting price for the Steam Deck, but the WIN Max 2021 does have some tricks up its sleeve, including 1TB of SSD storage and an optional Intel Core i7-1195G7 CPU that can boost to 5-GHz.