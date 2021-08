Ryan walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Nationals. The southpaw got the nod in the save situation with lefties Andrew Stevenson and Juan Soto due up for the Nats in the ninth, and Ryan was able to get the job done after inducing a double play from Soto. It's a sign the Cubs could deploy a closer committee in the wake of the Craig Kimbrel trade, with Dan Winkler or Codi Heuer (who worked a scoreless eighth inning Saturday) getting the call when right-handers are required and Ryan perhaps splitting portside duties with Rex Brothers.