We had a bit of a kerfuffle a few weeks after moving into our new house. You see, it has an unfinished basement, and my cat decided he’d rather pee on the floor down there than in his litter box. Whether he was protesting the move or just felt more outdoorsy doing his business on the dirty concrete floor, I’ll never know. What I do know, however, is that once he started peeing on the floor, it was extremely hard to get him to stop.