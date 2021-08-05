Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Man Jailed For 13 Years After 3-Month-Old Daughter Died Of 'Catastrophic' Brain Injuries, Rib Fractures

By Suneeta Sunny
International Business Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 33-year-old man has been jailed for murdering his three-month-old daughter who died last year after suffering catastrophic brain and skull injuries. Anthony Miley of Cheshire in England was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in jail after the court found him guilty of manslaughter charges in his daughter's death on July 23, 2020. The infant's mother, 33-year-old Stephanie Shore, was acquitted of murder charges, BBC News reported.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 2

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fractures#Murder#Skull#Rib#England#Uk#Bbc News#Northwich Guardian
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Woman charged with hate crime after punching 6-year-old Asian American boy

A woman has been arrested by Las Vegas police on hate crime, bias, and battery charges after allegedly punching a six-year-old Asian American boy and yelling racist abuse at his family. The Clark County Detention Center told AsAmNews that Shelly Hill is in custody after being detained on Saturday. The Korean American boy’s mother, who asked only to be identified by her TikTok username @uhmmajo, told AsAmNews that the incident occurred during the 4th of July weekend. “My husband was walking with my son, holding his hand,” she told the outlet. “I was with my two-year-old daughter pushing her...
AfricaInternational Business Times

Man Helps Wife Dump 9-Year-Old Daughter's Body After She Beats Her To Death

A couple in Uganda has been arrested after the body of a 9-year-old girl, who was allegedly murdered by her stepmother, was recovered. The girl's father is accused of helping his wife dumping her corpse in a swamp. The incident took place in Rukungiri district in western Uganda, PML Daily...
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Stalker Hacks 16-Year-Old Girl To Death With Ax After Her Father Slapped Him

A 16-year-old girl died after a man who was stalking her attacked her with an ax. The attack occurred Monday in India's capital city of New Delhi. Police said the accused had been stalking the teenager for months. He decided to take revenge on the girl's family after her father slapped him for disturbing his daughter.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Stepfather Beats 15-Year-Old To Death For Talking On Phone, Attempts Suicide

A man in India allegedly beat his 15-year-old stepdaughter to death for talking on the phone at night, the police said. The incident took place Tuesday in the eastern state of Odisha. Authorities said the man tried to commit suicide after killing the teenager. He was later admitted to a local hospital in critical condition after he was rescued by his second wife, Ommcom News reported Wednesday.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Batley murder: Five teenagers and man jailed for brutal killing of 20-year-old they chanced across in alleyway

Five teenagers and a 24-year-old have been jailed for a total of 81 years after they stabbed to death a complete stranger in an alleyway.Bradley Gledhill, 20, was chased down the road before being knifed, kicked and stamped on during the horrifying attack in Batley, West Yorkshire.Two of his friends were also stabbed during the incident – which started after the gang chanced across the three pals walking through an alleyway.All six of the attackers – Usman Karolia, 20, of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley; Ahmed Karolia, 24, of Lime Tree Avenue, Batley; Raja Nawaz, 19, Longfield Road, Heckmondwike; Nabeel...
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Minneapolis police: Man dies days after suffering brain injuries from punch thrown at party

A man assaulted during a party in Minneapolis on Saturday has died of his injuries, according to police, who are investigating his death as a homicide. Officers were called to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale around 3 a.m. Saturday after the victim was dropped off at the emergency room with serious head injuries. Police learned from two men with the victim, whose name hasn't been released, that he was at a party in the 2000 block of N. Lowry Avenue in the Jordan neighborhood when a fight broke out and someone punched him in the face, causing him to fall and hit his head, according to a preliminary police report. Neither witness was able to provide a description of the suspect.
AccidentsThe Guardian

Five-year-old boy dies after head injury at Fenwick department store

A five-year-old boy has died after suffering a head injury at a department store. The youngster was taken to hospital in a critical condition after the incident in Fenwick on Colchester’s high street on 27 July. Essex police said officers were called by the ambulance service at about 11.30am and...
Accidentswhdh.com

19-year-old man dies from injuries suffered in fight at Applebee’s

(WHDH) — A 19-year-old man has reportedly died from injuries that he suffered in a fight at an Applebee’s restaurant over the weekend. Kaleb Duckworth, of Dahlonega, Georgia, was celebrating his birthday with friends and family on Sunday night when a social media post led to the fight, family members told WAGA-TV.
Public SafetyPosted by
IBTimes

Woman Dies After Being Set Ablaze By Husband's Sister Over Daughter's Birth

A woman in India died Sunday, 10 days after she was set ablaze by her husband’s sister for giving birth to a girl. The victim, identified as 25-year-old Monica Pawar, lived with her husband and his sister, who was a divorcee and had a daughter. The victim and the accused, identified as 35-year-old Kanta Rathod, did not get along quite well, and got into frequent arguments, local daily Mid Day reported.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Man Tosses 2-Month-Old Daughter At Cop While Trying To Flee, Gets Jailed

A man in Singapore has been jailed for throwing his 2-month-old daughter at a cop while trying to escape capture. The unidentified 40-year-old man was sentenced to 17 months in jail Monday after he pleaded guilty to charges of endangering the safety of a child. The incident happened last year, The Straits Times reported.
Public SafetyInternational Business Times

Woman Allegedly Strangles 11-Month-Old Ailing Son To Frame Husband For Infant's Death

Jyoti was arrested Sunday and booked on charges of murder. The police used CCTV footage and call records to zero in on the suspect. A mother has been arrested for reportedly strangling to death her 11-month-old son after her husband refused to take the ailing child to a hospital. The woman later admitted that she killed her son to frame her husband for the child's death, police said.
Public Healthwbrc.com

23-year-old man dies of COVID-19 two days after daughter’s birth

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP/Gray News) - A 23-year-old is not going home to his family, including his newborn baby girl, after losing his long battle with COVID-19 on Sunday. WJHG reported that his family doesn’t want him remembered as just another person lost to the virus. With the recent uptick...

Comments / 2

Community Policy