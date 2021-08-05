Man Jailed For 13 Years After 3-Month-Old Daughter Died Of 'Catastrophic' Brain Injuries, Rib Fractures
A 33-year-old man has been jailed for murdering his three-month-old daughter who died last year after suffering catastrophic brain and skull injuries. Anthony Miley of Cheshire in England was sentenced Wednesday to 13 years in jail after the court found him guilty of manslaughter charges in his daughter's death on July 23, 2020. The infant's mother, 33-year-old Stephanie Shore, was acquitted of murder charges, BBC News reported.www.ibtimes.com
