The South Pasadena Chamber of Commerce held its first in-person meeting in 16 months on Wednesday, July 28, at a luncheon hosted by Mamma’s Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta. The chamber welcomed special guest Arminé Chaparyan, the new South Pasadena city manager. Chaparyan expressed her readiness to be available to address the concerns of South Pasadena residents and businesses. In addition, she commented on plans to tackle the planning backlog as well as the desire to develop strategies for the city to partner with the Chamber of Commerce to support local commerce in a digital age.