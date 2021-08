The worrying trend of blowout losses on the road for Portland Timbers disappointingly continued on Friday night, as the Timbers suffered their latest road defeat by a margin of 4-1 at the hands of the LA Galaxy. The Timbers briefly had life via an equalizing goal from Jeremy Ebobisse, by tallies from Rayan Raveloson and Victor Vazquez in the first half, and Sasha Kljestian and Samuel Grandsir in the second half, would prove to be overwhelming deficit for the Timbers, as their 2021 road woes continued.