McKinney’s Avery Zweig was named to the U.S. team for the Ping Junior Solheim Cup in September. Zweig, 14, is the youngest member of the 12-girl team. She won the Diamond Resorts Annika Invitational and had two other top-three finishes in AJGA events. Zweig also made her LPGA debut, earning a spot in the Volunteers of America Classic by winning the VOA Girls Championship.