MinnPost looked at what Minnesota’s delegation loves and hates about the Senate’s big infrastructure deal. Three of them were noted for their support of broadband…. Klobuchar, a staunch advocate for broadband expansion, said the bill includes funding based on her legislation with Democratic Rep. James Clyburn of South Carolina to expand rural and tribal broadband and help low-income families get broadband access. The infrastructure package also included provisions from some of Klobuchar’s bills to combat distracted driving, help nonprofits and places of worship save money on energy efficient upgrades, support the Department of Transportation in its work to cut down on human trafficking and involve veterans in the DOT’s modernization of the transportation workforce.