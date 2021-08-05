Cancel
Madhya Pradesh floods: MP home minister airlifted from disaster-hit village in Datia

By Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 3 days ago

Aug. 5—Madhya Pradesh home minister Narottam Mishra was rescued by a helicopter of the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Wednesday after the minister was stranded while visiting the district of Datia, reeling from floods triggered by heavy downpour a day before. According to news agency PTI, the state disaster response force (SDRF) boat carrying Mishra to the flood-hit Kotra village developed a "glitch" after a tree suddenly fell on it while trying to move out local residents.

www.tribuneledgernews.com

