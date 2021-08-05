Nearly new buying guide: BMW 1 Series
It may now have accepted convention, but the BMW 1 Series is still a great choice. It's fair to say that the BMW 1 Series isn't the maverick it used to be. Gone is the rear-wheel-drive layout and the option of a rorty straight-six engine. Instead, this third-generation model, introduced in 2019, features more conventional front- and four-wheel-drive set-ups and offers three- and four-cylinder engines only. Nevertheless, there's still a lot to like about this 1 Series, especially if you shop for a used one.
