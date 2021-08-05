India Covid-19 cases continue to rise after 42,982 infections recorded in 24 hours
Aug. 5—India on Thursday recorded 42,982 cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), which pushed the country's cumulative infections closer to 32 million, the Union health ministry data showed. This is an increase of nearly 300 cases recorded on Wednesday. The cumulative cases of the infectious disease in the country have now reached 31.8 million. The country also saw 533 new deaths due to Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total fatalities in India to 426,290.www.tribuneledgernews.com
Comments / 0