MK Stalin to launch 'doorstep healthcare' scheme in Tamil Nadu. Details here
Aug. 5—Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin is all set to inaugurate the 'Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam', a 'doorstep healthcare' scheme aimed at eliminating the need for patients to visit hospitals for treating non-communicable diseases. The chief minister will be inaugurating the 'healthcare at doorstep' scheme virtually, via video conferencing, in the Krishnagiri district, according to reports which cited officials familiar with the matter at the state's health department.www.tribuneledgernews.com
