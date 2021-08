Chelsea fans have been hearing the name Callum Hudson-Odoi for the better part of four years. A big reason for that being that he was tipped to be one of the youngsters to break into the first team when the likes of Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham were trying to make their name on loan. The midfielder was shining at Vitesse Arnhem, while the striker was languishing at Swansea City. Abraham managed only eight goals in thirty-nine appearances for Swansea as they got relegated while Mount appeared in the Eredivisie team of the year and was Vitesse Arnhem’s player of the year. Hudson-Odoi was however the talk of the town as Antonio Conte slowly integrated him into the first team.