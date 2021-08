Welcome to the VERANDA Sip & Read Book Club! Each month, we dive in to a book and offer exclusive conversations with the authors behind each tale over on Instagram, along with a perfectly matched cocktail. This month's pick is Olivia Williams's The Secret Life of the Savoy, a fascinating look behind the scenes of one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, the Savoy Hotel in London. Get caught up on our past book club selections here.