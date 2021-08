Gausman (9-4) allowed six earned runs on eight hits and four walks while striking out two across 4.1 innings, taking the loss to the Pirates on Saturday. Gausman had his worst start of the season in a favorable home matchup against a weak Pirates team. He allowed a season-high eight hits, six earned runs and put up a season-low two strikeouts. The 30-year-old has struggled lately for his standards with a 4.97 ERA and a 1.50 WHIP over his last five starts. On the season, he still has a 2.21 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP with a 10.3 K/9 in 122 innings.