Impressive solo effort by Fuson gave FMFC early lead, but late equalizer stuns Flamingos. With a large crowd backing them, Forward Madison took on much of the impetus in the first half leading to Noah Fuson’s goal, which was his first of the season. Following the hydration break, the Flamingos returned to the field with renewed energy, and that’s all Fuson needed during a lung-bursting that culminated in a curled effort blasted past goalkeeper Drake Callender in the 39th minute.