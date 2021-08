FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Three North Texas hospital systems are requiring all their workers to be vaccinated for COVID-19, and many health care workers don’t agree with the idea of mandating the vaccine. Late last month, Baylor Scott & White and Methodist Health System announced their workers will need to be vaccinated by Oct. 1, 2021, while Texas Health Resources said its mandate begins Sept. 10, 2021. The requirements came as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to surge due to the recent emergence of the highly contagious delta variant. However, health care workers are fighting back, arguing the COVID-19 vaccine should be a...