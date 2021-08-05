MCA introduces Natalie Heller as the featured August artist
Montrose Center for the Arts’ featured artist for August is Natalie Heller. Join MCA for the opening reception for Heller’s solo show, 5 — 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6. Formerly from Wisconsin, but now a resident of Ridgway, Heller is fascinated with horses and the “Old West.” Her solo show is titled “A Midwesterner’s Dream,” and Heller is living her dream, immersing herself in the Western lifestyle and scenic vistas through her camera lens.www.montrosepress.com
