The Bruins traded Vladar to Calgary on Wednesday for a 2022 third-round pick. Vladar appeared in five games for the Bruins last season but his last start ended with him surrendering eight goals to the Capitals. He performed much better at AHL Providence last year, compiling a 2.19 GAA and a .923 save percentage and has found a more secure home in Calgary where he should have a decent chance to land the backup gig behind Jacob Markstrom.